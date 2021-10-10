Area tournament play takes place this week. The top two teams from each area advance to the North Super Regional in Huntsville on Oct. 20-22 at the Von Braun Center.
• Class 7A, Area 7 at Bob Jones on Wednesday: Bob Jones vs. Florence, 2 p.m.; Austin vs. James Clemens, 3:30 p.m.; Winners meet for championship at 5 p.m.
• Class 6A, Area 14 at Hartselle on Thursday: Hartselle vs. Decatur, 4 p.m.; Muscle Shoals vs. Cullman, 5:30 p.m.; Winners meet for championship at 7 p.m.
• Class 6A, Area 16 at Hazel Green on Thursday: Hazel Green vs. Columbia, 4:30 p.m.; Athens vs. Buckhorn, 6 p.m.; Winner play for championship at 7:30 p.m.
• Class 5A, Area 14 at Brewer on Saturday: Brewer vs. Fairview, 10 a.m.; Guntersville vs. West Point, 11:30 a.m.; Winners meet for championship at 1 p.m.
• Class 5A, Area 15 at Madison Academy on Thursday: Lawrence County vs. Russellville, 3 p.m.; Winner vs. Madison Academy for the championship, 4:30 p.m.
• Class 5A, Area 16 at East Limestone on Saturday: East Limestone vs. Mae Jemison, 11 a.m.; Ardmore vs. Lee, 12:30 p.m., Winners meet for championship, 2 p.m.
• Class 4A, Area 13 at Westminster Christian on Saturday: Randolph vs. Westminster Christian, 11 a.m.; Priceville vs. Saint John Paul II, 1 p.m.; Winners meet for championship, 3 p.m.
• Class 4A, Area 15 at West Morgan on Saturday: Brooks vs. West Limestone, 10 a.m.; Winner meets West Morgan for championship, 11:30 a.m.
• Class 3A, Area 15 at Danville on Thursday: Danville vs. East Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Colbert Heights vs. Vinemont, 5:30 p.m.; Winners meet for championship, 7 p.m.
• Class 3A, Area 16 at Lauderdale County on Tuesday: Lauderdale County vs. Phil Campbell, 2 p.m.; Elkmont vs. Clements, 4 p.m.; Winners meet for championship, 6 p.m.
• Class 2A, Area 13 at Addison on Wednesday: Addison vs. Cold Springs, 2 p.m.; Hatton vs. Winston County, 3:15 p.m.; Winners meet for championship, 7 p.m.
• Class 2A, Area 14 at Athens Bible on Thursday: Athens Bible vs. Whitesburg Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Falkville vs. Tanner, 5 p.m.; Winners meet for championship at 6:30 p.m.
• Class 1A, Area 14 at Hackleburg on Thursday: R.A. Hubbard vs. Hackleburg, 4 p.m.; Phillips vs. Belgreen, 5:30 p.m.; Winners meet for championship at 7 p.m.
• Class 1A, Area 15 at Lindsay Lane on Tuesday: Lindsay Lane vs. Oakwood Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Decatur Heritage vs. Woodville, 4:30 p.m.; Winners meet for championship at 5:30 p.m.
