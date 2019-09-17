It was a battle of Patriots in the Husky Challenge championship at Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday.
The Brewer Patriots, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, fell just short vs. the Homewood Patriots, ranked No. 9 in Class 6A. Brewer and Homewood met twice with Homewood winning in pool play and the championship match.
Brewer (21-8) took wins in pool play over Gardendale, Woodlawn and Pleasant Valley. The Patriots beat Carver and Oxford in bracket play before falling to Homewood.
Sela Gaddy finished the day with 96 assists. Chloe Danylo had 39 kills. Hope West added 26 and Leisha Steger had 23.
Brewer travels to Scottsboro today for a Class 5A, Area 14 match at 4 p.m.
Athens Bible visits Rocky Top: The No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A competed in the 100-team Rocky Top Tournament over the weekend. Athens Bible (15-8) advanced to the gold bracket before being eliminated.
The Trojans were led by Mackenzie Davis with 131 assists, Izzy Todd with 55 kills, Josie Duke with 24 kills and Mady Williams with 28 digs.
Athens Bible plays in a tri-match Thursday at East Limestone that includes Madison County.
