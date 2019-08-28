Information provided by coaches in response to emails.
Austin Black Bears
Class 7A, Area 8 with Bob Jones, Florence, James Clemens
Head coach: Tina Lawrence (30th season)
Last season: Finished 2018 season in the area tournament, losing to a Bob Jones team that advanced to the 7A state tournament.
This season: Replacing four senior starters from 2018. The Black Bears have one returning senior, middle hitter Lakerria Frye. The team also returns 2018 MVP Lawren Hayes, a junior libero, as well as hitters Jada Burks (freshman) and Zahria Parchman (junior).
Decatur Red Raiders
Class 6A, Area 14 with Cullman and Hartselle
Head coach: Stacey Lovett
Last season: Finished with a record of 11-29.
This season: Decatur loses only two seniors from the 2018 team. Outside hitters Stephanie Antunez and Makyla Bard are the only two seniors on the 2019 roster. Juniors Zoey Sales (defensive specialist), Syterius Nickerson (middle hitter), Aaliaya Hullett (middle hitter) and Makalyn Cowley (back row specialist) will all contribute.
Decatur Heritage Eagles
Class 2A, Area 16 with Sheffield, Tanner, Colbert County and Hatton
Head coach: Paul Armstrong
Last season: Won the area championship before losing in the opening round of regional play.
This season: The Eagles lose a pair of outside hitters from the 2018 team, but return Abby Terry (libero), Jaime Corry (outside hitter), Emily Hubbard (setter), Elizabeth Wilson (middle hitter), Kyleigh Wright (outside hitter), Lexi Brown (outside hitter) and defensive specialist Brooklyn Palmer. Basketball standout Katie Jones and junior Maysen Dunzweiler will be joining the team for 2019.
Hartselle Tigers
Class 6A, Area 14 with Decatur and Cullman
Head coach: Tanya Lybarger
Last season: The Tigers finished 2018 with a record of 46-21 and advanced to the second round of regional play before falling to Buckhorn.
This season: Hartselle must replace six seniors, but returns two outside hitters in Hailey Holshouser and Lillyanna Cartee, setter Grace Leighton and middle hitters Alli Parker and Jessica Jarrett.
Danville Hawks
Class 4A, Area 13 with Priceville, St. John Paul II and West Morgan
Head coach: Lindsey Crumpton
Last season: The Hawks won the Class 4A, Area 15 title, finished third in the North Regional and advanced to the Class 4A Elite Eight before falling to perennial power Bayside Academy.
This season: Danville will rely on four returning seniors: Melissa Pike (OH), Madison Cartee (MH), Madalyn Holladay (RS) and Grace Cobb (MH), who is returning after suffering an ACL injury midway through the 2018 season. Pike and Cartee had received interest from colleges, as has Savannah Free.
West Morgan Rebels
Class 4A, Area 13 with Danville, Priceville and St. John Paul II
Head coach: Alesha Hutto
Last season: The Rebels were eliminated in the second round of the 2018 regional tournament, missing the 4A state tournament by a single match.
This season: West Morgan must replace setter Aaliyah Wallace, but will have senior setter Chasity Jenkins and outside hitter Meagan Milligan back to lead the offense. Katelyn McCulloch returns as libero and Morgan Mosely, Allie Bice and Michaela Henson return to hitter positions.
Priceville Bulldogs
Class 4A, Area 13 with Danville, St. John Paul II and West Morgan
Head coach: Catrina Mason
Last season: Tied the school record for wins with 40, but lost to West Morgan in opening round of area tournament. The Bulldogs finished runner-up to Brewer in the Morgan County Tournament.
This season: Priceville must replace five seniors from 2018’s 40-win squad. Seniors Madalyn Owen and Hollee Mason return and are looking to continue their careers at the college level. Owen holds an offer from Gadsden State and is receiving interest from other schools. Mason is also receiving interest after leading the team in assists and aces the last two years. Elizabeth Halbrooks, Meredith Cleckler, Hayden Cleckler and Tristan Strickland also return.
Falkville
Class 1A, Area 13 with Athens Bible School, R.A. Hubbard and Saint Bernard
Head coach: Meaghan Gray
Last season: Finished the season 10-18.
This season: Lost middle hitter Madison Nichols, a key piece from the 2018 team. The Blue Devils will be returning outside hitter Brooklyn Melson, as well as three-year starting setter Renie Shedd.
Lawrence County Red Devils
Class 5A, Area 14 with Hamilton, Russellville and West Point
Head coach: Robyn Hutto
Last season: Finished with a record of 54-12, losing to Madison Academy in regional play.
This season: Must replace seven seniors from an injury-plagued 2018 team. Two new middle hitters, one new outside hitter and a new setter will be in place for the Red Devils. Libero Sami Parker returns for her third season after playing in the AHSAA All Star game. Outside hitter Lexi Heidt also returns after playing part of 2018 with a torn ACL.
East Lawrence Eagles
Class 3A, Area 13 with Holly Pond and Vinemont
Head coach: Callie Alexander
Last season: The Eagles finished the 2018 season 8-33.
This season: Devora Izquierdo (setter), Kyra Cotner (middle hitter) and Makayla Goode (middle hitter) return from last season’s team. The Eagles will look to replace outside hitters Ryan Ferguson and Mildred Owens.
Hatton Hornets
Class 2A, Area 16 with Decatur Heritage, Colbert County, Sheffield and Tanner
Head coach: Lori Huffaker
Last season: Finished the season 19-23 and advanced to regional tournament play.
This season: The 2018 team had no seniors, so the Hornets return lots of experience, including seniors Kendal Crowell, Emma Czervionke, Riley Grissom, Laney Jeffreys and Brianna Quails.
Athens Golden Eagles
Class 6A, Area 15 with Columbia and Muscle Shoals
Head coach: April Marsh
This season: April Marsh is in her first season as head coach at Athens. She previously coached at Bob Jones, Hazel Green, Cedar Ridge and Deshler middle schools and with United Volleyball Club in Madison.
Elkmont Red Devils
Class 4A, Area 15 with Westminster Christian and Brooks
Head coach: Mary Jane Hobbs
Last season: Finished with a record of 15-21.
This season: Returns five seniors to a team that featured all underclassmen in 2018. Setter Kayla Menefee, libero Shelby Norman, outside hitter Sarah Grace Powell and defensive specialists Alli Griffis and Emily Norman are all expected to contribute in 2019.
Ardmore Tigers
Class 5A, Area 16 with East Limestone, Madison Academy and Madison County
Head coach: Kristin Bates
This season: The Tigers return nine seniors, including outside hitter MacKenzie Singletary, a Cumberland (Tennessee) University signee.
Lindsay Lane Lions
Class 1A, Area 15 with Oakwood Adventist, Whitesburg Christian and Woodville
Head coach: Alexander Dizon
Last season: Advanced to the 1A semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Pleasant Home. The Lions finished with a 46-12 record and made their first playoff appearance.
This season: Must replace three seniors, but return senior Audra Putman, juniors Madelyn Dizon, Bonnie Cundiff, Cara Glass and Caitlin Reeves. Putman, a two-sport standout, is being looked at for both volleyball and basketball.
West Limestone Wildcats
Class 4A, Area 15 with Elkmont and Brooks
Head coach: Callie Estes
Last season: Finished 13-28, with runner-up finishes in the Limestone County and area tournaments. The Wildcats advanced to regional tournament play for the first time in more than five years.
This season: West Limestone must replace six seniors, including four starters. Setter Peyton Morell returns, as does middle hitter Lillee Baugher, who missed most of 2018 with an injury.
East Limestone Indians
Class 5A, Area 16 with Ardmore, Madison Academy and Madison County
Head coach: Nicole Eslick
Last season: Advanced to the Class 5A state tournament, falling to St. James 3-2 in the opening round. The Indians finished the season with a 31-13 record.
This season: East Limestone must replace three key contributors, including setter Kiara Robinson and hitter Anna Lucas who are playing at Snead State, and hitter Jenny Renfroe. Outside hitter Desi Self returns.
Clements Colts
Class 3A, Area 16 with Colbert Heights, Lauderdale County and Lexington
Head coach: Wendy Gordon
This season: The Colts lost Tessa McElyea, Michelle Trent and Rilee Gilliam from the 2018 team. Returning seniors Anslee Gordon, Meg Jackson and Kingsley Tucker will be key players this season for a young team.
