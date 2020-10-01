The championship of Morgan County will be on the line today at Falkville.
The Blue Devils are hosting the Morgan County Tournament starting with pool play at noon. The championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Admission is $10.
The tournament format will be different this year. Both Danville and Priceville are not playing in the tournament due to COVID-19 quarantine.
The remaining seven teams are split into two pools. Two teams from each pool advance to the bracket play. In Pool A are Austin, West Morgan, Decatur and Falkville. In Pool B are Hartselle, Decatur Heritage and Brewer.
Hartselle is the Morgan County Tournament defending champion. The Tigers beat Danville, 2-0, in last year’s final. It was Hartselle’s first championship since 2017.
