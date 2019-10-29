If before the start of the volleyball season someone was asked to list the area schools that would be playing in the state tournament, Hartselle, Athens Bible and Lawrence County would have been easy picks.
Those are three programs that have enjoyed great success and won state championships.
It might have taken awhile before Athens made the list, but the Golden Eagles will be there Wednesday at the CrossPlex in Birmingham. It’s been quite a turnaround for the program under first-year head coach April Marsh.
“From the beginning, the girls have been determined to make the Elite Eight,” Marsh said. “Although we have experienced some obstacles along the way, the girls have continued to work hard and persevere.”
Marsh came to Athens after nine years at Bob Jones. Under her leadership, the Patriots became one of the dominant programs in Class 6A and eventually Class 7A. They won the 6A state championship in 2013. They were runner-up in 7A in 2017 and 2018.
This is probably not going to be a one-year wonder for Athens’ program. The roster features just one senior. There are six juniors and four sophomores.
Here’s a preview of the four teams and their possible path to winning a state championship:
---
Class 6A
Hartselle (67-10)
Schedule: The Tigers return to state for the first time since 2016. They open play with Chelsea (50-5). A win would advance them to the semifinals vs. the Spanish Fort-Athens winner.
Key players: Breanna Alexander and Allison Parker are the only seniors on the roster. Hailey Holshouser and Lilllyanna Cartee lead a talented group of juniors that includes Aubrey Anderson, Tori Hughes and Jessica Jarrett along with sophomore Grace Leighton. Cartee and freshman Jadyn Chesser give Hartselle a pair of 6-foot players at the net.
Path to the championship: Getting past Chelsea won’t be easy. A win means a matchup with the Spanish Fort-Athens winner. No. 3-ranked Hartselle is 0-3 this season vs. No. 1 Spanish Fort. A good bet to come out of the other side of the bracket is No. 2 Hazel Green (56-8), which beat Hartselle on Saturday in the North Super Regional championship.
Hartselle coach Tanya Lybarger: “It’s great to be going back to the state tournament. After going to state for 11 straight years (through 2016), you sort of expect to go every year. Our seniors have really worked hard to get this team back to state.”
State championships: 2012
---
Class 6A
Athens (32-22)
Schedule: The Golden Eagles open with No. 1 Spanish Fort (63-9). The winner plays the Hartselle-Chelsea winner in the semifinals.
Key players: Junior 6-footer Alli Williams stars at the net. Other players to watch are juniors Cali Persaud and Eli Jarrett, sophomore Jillian Vickers and eighth grader Meg Jarrett.
Path to the championship: There may not be a team in 6A that can stop Spanish Fort. The experience of advancing to Birmingham is a big win for the Athens program. Considering the youth on the roster, the Golden Eagles could become one of those programs that makes an appearance at state more years than not.
Athens coach April Marsh: “The girls have been resilient and kept fighting against the odds despite not having the success at times like they have wanted.”
State championships: None
---
Class 5A
Lawrence County (47-19)
Schedule: The Red Devils meet Ramsay (21-27) in the first round. The winner advances to play the Guntersville-Faith Academy winner.
Key players: The Red Devils lost seven seniors from last year’s team that was knocked out in the first round of the regional. This year’s seniors, Sami Parker, Lexi Heidt, Raven Johnson and Abby Cook, have led the way back to the state tournament.
Path to the championship: Ramsay is the No. 3 seed out of the South Regional that was dominated by Faith Academy (43-9) and Brewbaker Tech (29-12). The winner of Lawrence County-Ramsay faces the Faith Academy-Guntersville winner. The other side of the bracket features defending state champion Jasper (60-9).
Coach Robyn Hutto: “I am absolutely sure many that knew my team the previous two years didn’t expect this year’s team to accomplish what they have so far. The girls have embraced their roles and are playing all-around team volleyball.”
State championship: 1974, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999
---
Class 1A
Athens Bible (37-13)
Schedule: The Trojans face Westminster-Oak Mountain (35-12) in the first round. Athens Bible finished the season ranked No. 1 in the state. Westminster is ranked No. 4. The winner advances to play the Pleasant Home-Phillips winner in the semifinals. Pleasant Home is the defending 1A state champion.
Key players: Athens Bible is an experienced team with seven seniors, including Mackenzie Davis, The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2018. The other seniors are Izzy Todd, Alyssa Thomas, Madeline Williams, Josie Duke, Annie Simmons and Macy Dobbs.
Path to the championship: A repeat of last year’s state championship match in the semifinals is possible. Pleasant Home with eight returning seniors repeated as the South Regional champion. Coming out of the other side of the bracket is Spring Garden, which beat ABS in the North Regional finals.
State championships: 1989, 2009, 2014
