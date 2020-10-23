HUNTSVILLE — Tuesday is a big day for four area volleyball teams.
Hartselle, East Limestone, Hatton and Lindsay Lane will be playing in the state tournament in Birmingham.
All four teams advanced through the North Super Regional in Huntsville and are three matches away from state championships.
Two other area teams had a chance to join the group headed to Birmingham, but West Morgan and Austin both failed to advance Friday.
Madison County eliminated West Morgan 3-2 (17-25, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12) in Class 4A. Spain Park eliminated Austin 3-0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-10).
Tuesday’s schedule at the CrossPlex in Birmingham has Hatton vs. Long at 10 a.m. The winner advances to the Class 2A semifinals at 5 p.m. The 2A state championship match is Wednesday at noon.
Hartselle plays St. Paul’s at 11:30 a.m. The semifinals are scheduled for 5 p.m. The Class 6A state championship match is Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Lindsay Lane meets Kinston at 2 p.m. The semifinals for Class 2A are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with the finals on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
East Limestone plays Bayside Academy at 3:30 p.m. The Class 5A semifinals are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The finals are Wednesday at 6 p.m.
