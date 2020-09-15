It’s been a good last three days for the Hartselle Tigers.
On Saturday, Tanya Lybarger’s team claimed the Eddie Preuitt Ford Tournament championship played at Hartselle. The Tigers picked up eight wins.
Then on Monday the Tigers (24-8) swept Decatur 25-7, 25-14, 25-4 in area play. Hailey Holshouser had 11 digs, five kills and four assists. Grace Tapscott recorded 16 assists and five digs. Lillyanna Cartee had seven digs and seven kills. Megan Lee added 11 digs and Emory Carnes had eight.
In Saturday’s tournament championship, Hartselle beat Woodlawn, Helena, Grissom, Ramsay, Bob Jones and Sparkman while losing just one game. Tapscott had a combined 127 assists. Holshouser recorded 48 digs and 42 kills. Cartee had 40 kills and 38 digs. Jessica Jarrett had 34 digs and Lydia Simmons added 26 kills.
---
• Priceville picks up area win: The Bulldogs claimed a hard-fought area win at home over Westminster Christian 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23.
Abigail Garrison had 24 kills and 11 digs. Katrina Rotermund had 45 assists. Mallie Sharp added 23 digs. Zoey Benson had seven kills.
In Saturday’s Priceville tournament, the Bulldogs went 4-0 in pool play with wins over Decatur Heritage, Lindsay Lane, Clements and Madison County. Priceville lost in the semifinals by Curry. Rotermund had 77 assists and 55 digs for the day. Garrison had 56 digs and 36 kills. Sharp recorded 71 digs. Benson added 28 kills and 22 digs.
---
• Lawrence County sweeps county rivals: The Red Devils (14-5) won a four-team match on Monday, beating Hatton 25-14, 25-19, R.A. Hubbard 25-6, 25-4 and East Lawrence 25-9, 25-4. Brooke Graham had 13 kills. Maggie Shelton added 18 assists. Anna Clare Hutto had 18 assists and eight kills. Skye Letson had nine kills.
