HARTSELLE — Hailey Holshouser finished with 20 kills and 18 digs as Hartselle defeated Brewer 2-0 (25-8, 25-21) and Pelham 2-0 (25-20, 25-15).
Lilyanna Cartee had 12 kills and 19 digs for the Tigers (16-4), while Grace Leighton added 39 assists, 12 digs and five kills. Emory Carnes had 15 digs and four assists.
--
Lawrence County picks up area win
Lawrence County defeated area rival Russellville 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-9) before falling to Jasper 2-0 (25-12, 25-17).
Anna Clare Hutto had 20 assists, nine aces and five digs in the win against Russellville. Brooke Graham had seven kills and six blocks, while Sami Parker added 13 digs and three aces.
Against Jasper, Parker had 10 digs and Hutto had seven digs and seven assists.
Lawrence County (10-7) will play in the Upper Division of the First Metro Tournament at Muscle Shoals on Saturday.
--
Priceville splits with Wilson, Lexington
The Bulldogs lost to host Wilson 2-0 before rallying to sweep Lexington (25-21, 25-53).
Abigail Grissom led Priceville with 11 kills and four digs against Wilson. Hollee Mason had nine assists, while Katrina Rotermund added seven assists and nine digs.
Mason had 13 assists in the win over Lexington. Madalynn Owen had 10 digs and Rotermund added seven. Grissom had five kills and seven digs, while Elizabeth Halbrooks added five kills and five digs.
Priceville (11-7) plays Saturday at the First Metro Tournament in Muscle Shoals. The Bulldogs will open pool play against Arab, Florence and Briarwood Christian.
--
West Morgan wins pair
Maegan Milligan had 21 kills and 11 aces as West Morgan defeated area opponent St. John Paul 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-11) and Deshler 2-1 (25-22, 22-25, 15-4).
Morgan Moseley had 17 kills for the Rebels, while JoJo Jenkins added 21 assists and six aces.
West Morgan hosts Danville on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.