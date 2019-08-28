DANVILLE — Lillyanna Cartee had 22 kills and 12 digs as Hartselle swept Danville and Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Hartselle beat Danville 2-0 (25-20, 26-24) before closing out the tri-match with a 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Muscle Shoals.
Hailey Holshouser had 10 kills and 21 digs for the Tigers (6-3), while Grace Leighton added 39 assists, nine digs and four kills. Tori Hughes had 20 digs.
Danville rounded out the match with a 25-20, 20-25, 15-9 win over Muscle Shoals.
Faith Parker had 10 kills and a pair of aces against Muscle Shoals. Savanah Free had 29 assists and two digs.
Madalyn Holladay led Danville with 11 kills and eight digs against Hartselle. Audrey Marshall had 14 digs and an ace.
Hartselle continues play Thursday at Austin. Danville (6-5) plays at Addison on Thursday.
West Morgan wins two, falls to Lindsay Lane: West Morgan went 2-1 in a quad match Tuesday, beating West Point 2-0 (25-14, 26-24) and Central-Florence (25-21, 18-25, 15-5) before falling to Lindsay Lane 2-1 (25-15, 18-25, 15-13).
Meagan Milligan led the Rebels with 17 kills. Morgan Moseley had 11 kills and Chasity Jenkins had 21 assists.
West Morgan travels to Muscle Shoals on Thursday.
Priceville splits with Madison Academy, Randolph: Priceville swept Randolph 2-0 (25-19, 25-18) to salvage a split after falling to Madison Academy 2-0 (25-17, 25-11).
Hollee Mason had 17 assists in the win over Randolph. Katrina Rotermund had eight kills, while Kylie Hendrix and Elizabeth Halbrooks added four kills each. Madalynn Owen had six digs.
Mason had six assists against Madison Academy. Rotermund and Abigail Garrison had two kills each. Owen had seven digs.
Priceville (7-2) continues play Friday in Foley.
Lawrence County falls to Jasper, Brewer: Anna Clare Hutto had 17 assists and nine digs for the Red Devils, who fell to Jasper 2-0 (25-11, 25-16) and Brewer 2-1 (25-13, 20-25, 15-11).
Raven Johnson and Brooke Graham had six kills each for Lawrence County. Sami Parker had 11 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.