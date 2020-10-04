HARTSELLE — In a tri-match of top teams in Class 6A, it was Hartselle that came out on top.
The Tigers swept Mountain Brook 3-1 (19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-10) and Pelham 3-1 (25-19, 25-10, 17-25, 25-12).
The latest state rankings by al.com have Hartselle at No. 3 in 6A followed by Mountain Brook at No. 4 and Pelham at No. 10.
Area tournament competition begins Oct. 13.
Combined stats for Hartselle (44-10) showed Lillyanna Cartee with 34 digs and 35 kills. Hailey Holshouser recorded 27 digs, 15 kills and eight aces. Grace Tapscott had 78 assists and 12 digs. Jadyn Chesser added 16 kills and 11 digs. Tori Hughes recorded 35 digs. Alia Wright and Jessica Jarrett each added eight kills.
• West Morgan takes tournament trophy: The home team made sure the championship trophy for the West Morgan Invitational didn’t leave the building going 3-0.
West Morgan defeated Haleyville 2-0 (25-22, 25-16), Columbia 2-0 (25-10, 25-5) and Fairview in the finals, 3-2 (20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 15-10).
The Rebels (22-19) were led in scoring by Morgan Mosley with 21 kills and Ellie Jones with 19 kills. Abby Yerby led in assists with 90.
West Morgan hosts Hatton and West Point on Tuesday.
