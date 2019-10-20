Volleyball moves into the postseason starting Monday with area tournaments that lead to what 22 area teams hope is a state championship.
Area tournaments for schools in Class 1A, 3A, 4A and 5A will be played Monday. Tournaments for Class 2A, 6A and 7A are Tuesday.
The top two teams from each area advance to the North Super Regional in Huntsville. Four teams from the regional in each class advance to the state tournament at the CrossPlex in Birmingham on Oct. 30. State championship matches are Oct. 31.
Two area teams already know they will advance to the North Super Regional. Hartselle and Elkmont both host three-team area tournaments. Since they are the No. 1 seeds, they have advanced to the area finals.
Nine local teams enter area play ranked in the latest state rankings by al.com. Hartselle is No. 3 in Class 6A. Hartselle coach Tanya Lybarger recorded her 1,000th career win last Tuesday.
In the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament Monday at Danville, all four teams are ranked in the state but only two will make it to the regional round. The four are No. 3 Saint John Paul II, No. 4 Danville, No. 8 West Morgan and No. 9 Priceville.
Other local teams ranked include Lawrence County No. 5 in 5A; Hatton No. 5 and Decatur Heritage No. 8, both in 2A; and Athens Bible No. 1 and Lindsay Lane No. 2, both in 1A.
Pleasant Home beat Athens Bible in last year’s 1A state championship match. Pleasant Home also beat Lindsay Lane in the semifinals.
The North Super Regional is at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The schedule is Thursday and Friday for Class 1A, 3A, 4A and 5A. It’s Friday and Saturday for Class 2A, 6A and 7A.
Each team must win its two matches on the first day of the regional to qualify for state. They play two matches on the second day to determine seeding for the state tournament.
Here is the schedule for area tournaments involving local teams:
Monday
Class 1A, Area 13 at Athens Bible: R.A. Hubbard vs. Athens Bible, 4 p.m.; Falkville vs. Saint Bernard 5:15 p.m.; championship at 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 15 at Lindsay Lane: Whitesburg Christian at Lindsay Lane, 4:30 p.m.; Woodville vs. Oakwood Academy, 5:30 p.m.; championship at 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 13 at Holly Pond: East Lawrence vs. Vinemont, 4:30 p.m.; Winner vs. Holly Pond, 5:30 p.m.; championship at 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 16 at Lexington: Clements vs. Lauderdale County, 3:30 p.m.; Lexington vs. Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.; championship at 5:30 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 13 at Danville: Priceville vs. Danville, 4 p.m.; West Morgan vs. Saint John Paul II, 5 p.m.; championship at 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 15 at Elkmont: West Limestone vs. Brooks, 4 p.m.; winner vs. Elkmont, 5 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 14 at Lawrence County: Hamilton vs. Lawrence County, 4 p.m.; Russellville at West Point, 5:15 p.m.; championship at 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 15 at Brewer: Scottsboro vs. Brewer, 5 p.m.; Guntersville vs. Arab, 6 p.m.; championship at 7 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 16 at Madison Academy: Madison County vs. Madison Academy, 4 p.m.; East Limestone vs. Ardmore, 5:30 p.m.; championship at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Class 2A, Area 16 at Hatton: Sheffield vs. Colbert County, 2 p.m.; winner vs. Hatton, 3:15 p.m.; Tanner vs. Decatur Heritage, 4:30 p.m.; championship at 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 14 at Hartselle: Decatur vs. Cullman, 4:30 p.m.; winner vs. Hartselle, 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 15 at Muscle Shoals: Columbia vs. Athens, 4:30 p.m.; winner vs. Muscle Shoals, 5:30 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 8 at Bob Jones: Florence vs. Bob Jones, 2:30 p.m.; Austin vs. James Clemens, 4 p.m.; championship at 5:30 p.m.
