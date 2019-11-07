The volleyball coaches in Morgan County have selected the All-County Tournament team for 2019.
Team members are: Austin: Lawren Hayes; Decatur: Zoey Sales and Carley Lovett; Decatur Heritage: Abby Terry; Falkville: Joanna Byrd; Hartselle: Hailey Holshouser, Lillyanna Cartee, Grace Leighton and Alli Parker; Brewer: Sela Gaddy and Leisha Steger; Priceville: Abigail Garrison and Hollee Mason; West Morgan: Meagan Milligan and Katelyn McCulloch; Danville: Savanah Free, Madalyn Holladay and Madison Cartee.
Hartselle beat Danville for the Morgan County Tournament championship.
