The trip down the road to volleyball state championships picks up speed this week with area tournaments today and Thursday.
As usual there are a host of area teams that have legitimate prospects of playing in the state tournament in Birmingham in two weeks.
The Danville Hawks (54-16) are one of those teams. Coach Megan Aldridge’s team was ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 3A behind St. Luke's and Plainview in the last state rankings of the season by Al.com.
“It’s been a fun season with a great group of players,” Aldridge said.
Danville is hosting the Class 3A, Area 12 tournament today. It’s a three-team tournament with Vinemont playing J.B. Pennington at 3 p.m. The winner advances to play Danville in the finals at 4:30 p.m.
Both teams in the area finals advance to next week’s North Super Regional in Huntsville. Classes 1A, 4A, 5A and 6A play on Oct. 19-20. Classes 2A, 3A and 7A play on Oct. 20-21.
The area tournament gives Danville another opportunity to add to the trophy case. The Hawks have done that a lot this season. It’s almost like you can’t go through the weekend without seeing a picture on social media of the team posing with a championship trophy from a Saturday tournament.
On Sept. 3 it was the Muscle Shoals Tournament championship. That was followed by the Brooks Tournament championship on Sept. 17, the Morgan County Tournament championship on Sept. 29 and the Supreme Court Championship in Guntersville on Saturday.
The latest picture on the team’s social media honored senior Faith Parker for her 2,000th career kill in four seasons on the varsity.
“Faith can be dangerous. Teams love to get a block on her and that’s difficult to do,” Aldridge said. “If that does happen, it fires her up to show what she can do and she can do a lot.”
The 5-foot-11 Parker is one of five seniors on the team. The other four are Lillie-Kate Eddy, Aaliyah Douglas, Elisabeth Hand and Jazmine Weaver. They have the experience of playing on last year’s team that advanced to last year to the state tournament quarterfinals.
“Lillie-Kate has helped so much this season with how she’s developed as a player,” Aldridge said. “Douglas is super on offense and defense. Elisabeth (5-10) is a force in the middle. Jazmine has been our defensive specialist. She had a small role last year and it has grown into a big role this season.”
Danville has the experience and talent to make a run to success at the state tournament. That combination worked in 2014 when Danville won the Class 4A state championship under head coach Spencer Cole.
Sydni Shelton was the state tournament MVP. Teammates Kellee Stiles and Charlee Anderson were on the All-Tournament team. Shelton is now in her second season as Danville assistant coach Sydni Franklin.
“She’s been a wealth of offensive knowledge and that’s added a lot to our program,” Aldridge said. “It’s been a big season for our team. We are all excited about what’s ahead.”
