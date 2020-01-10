Priceville’s Madalynn Owen, West Morgan’s Maegan Milligan and Hartselle’s Alli Parker have signed to play volleyball in college.
Owen and Milligan both signed with Gadsden State. Owen was a Decatur Daily All-Area first-team selection after setting a school record with 726 digs. Priceville is coached by Catrina Mason.
Milligan was West Morgan’s big hitter with 314 kills and 32 blocks in a season limited by injury. West Morgan is coached by Alesha Hutto.
Parker signed with Coastal Alabama in Bay Minette. Her leadership helped a young Hartselle team win the Morgan County Tournament championship, advance to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals and win a school record 68 games. Hartselle is coached by Tanya Lybarger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.