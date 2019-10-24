Thirteen area teams will be chasing a trip to the state tournament starting today at the North Super Regional in Huntsville.
Class 5A gets it started in the South Hall of the Von Braun Center at 9 a.m. It’s Brewer vs. Saint Clair County, Lawrence County vs. Mortimer Jordan and East Limestone vs. Pleasant Grove. The winners advance to play at 3:30 p.m.
The Class 1A schools get started at 10:15 a.m. with Athens Bible vs. Marion County and Lindsay Lane vs. Sacred Heart. Falkville plays Meek at 11:30 a.m. The winners advance to play at 5 p.m.
Three area Class 4A teams play at 2 p.m. It’s Danville vs. Fayette County, West Morgan vs. Curry and Elkmont vs. Jacksonville. The winners advance to play at 6:30 p.m.
The teams in 5A, 1A and 4A that win both games today qualify for state. They will play Friday for seeding at the state tournament, which begins Oct. 30 at the CrossPlex in Birmingham.
Class 2A and Class 6A schools begin regional play on Friday. It’s Decatur Heritage vs. Horseshoe Bend at 9 a.m. and Hatton vs. Woodland at 10:15 a.m. in 2A. The winners advance to play again at 2 p.m.
In Class 6A, Hartselle plays G.W. Carver at 10:15 a.m. Athens plays Homewood at 11:30 a.m. The 6A winners advance to play again a 3:30 p.m.
The teams in 2A and 6A that win both games Friday qualify for state. They will play Saturday starting at 10 a.m. for seeding at the state tournament.
Admission to the North Super Regional is $8.
