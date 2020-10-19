There will be no paper tickets sold and no tickets available at the door for the North Super Regional in high school volleyball that begins Wednesday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Tickets must be purchased digitally from GoFan.co. Due to capacity restrictions, tickets will be extremely limited. A private sale was scheduled for schools on Monday. If any tickets remain after Monday, they will be put on sale for the public Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Tickets are $8 plus a convenience fee. Tickets will be good for the entire day.
Teams at the North Super Regional must win their first match to advance to the state tournament next week in Birmingham. If they win the first match, they will play two more matches to decide seeding at the state tournament.
Here’s the schedule for area teams:
Wednesday: Lindsay Lane vs. Belgreen, 10 a.m., Hatton vs. Lamar County, 11:30 a.m., Hartselle vs. Homewood, 2 p.m.
Thursday: Danville vs. Plainview, 10 a.m., Lawrence County vs. Fairview, 11:30 a.m., Ardmore vs. Alexandria, 11:30 a.m., East Limestone vs. Boaz, 11:30 a.m.
Friday: West Morgan vs. Madison County, 10 a.m., Austin vs. Spain Park, 11:30 a.m.
