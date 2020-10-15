Six more area volleyball teams advanced through area tournament play on Wednesday, with three claiming area titles and three more finishing as runner-up.
The top two teams from each area advance to the sub-regional round of the state playoffs, which is scheduled to begin today. Eight local teams advanced through yesterday's area tournaments.
East Limestone (5A), Lawrence County (5A) and West Morgan (4A) won their respective area tournaments on Wednesday and will host sub-regional matches. West Limestone (4A), Ardmore (5A) and Priceville (4A) finished as runner-up and will travel for the next round.
--
Class 5A, Area 14 at West Point
Brewer's season came to an end with a 16-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 loss to West Point in the tournament's opening round.
Fairview defeated Guntersville 3-2 before sweeping West Point 3-0 in the championship match.
--
Class 5A, Area 15 at Lawrence County
Anna Clare Hutto had 40 assists and 18 digs as Lawrence County rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Madison Academy 3-2 and claim the area tournament championship.
The Red Devils won the match 25-22, 21-25, 24-26, 27-25, 15-12, earning the right to host a sub-regional match on Saturday.
Madelyn Ray had 20 kills for Lawrence County (39-10), while Brooke Graham added 17 kills. Patti Smith had 15 digs and Skye Letson had 18 blocks.
Alex Livingston finished with 35 digs. Hutto, Graham and Smith were named to the all-tournament team.
--
Class 5A, Area 16 at East Limestone
East Limestone topped Ardmore 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15) to claim the tournament title.
The Indians advanced to the finals with a win over Mae Jemison. Ardmore swept Lee 25-22, 25-18, 25-12 in the opening round.
--
Class 4A, Area 13 at Westminster Christian
The host squad rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win a competitive 3-2 match over Priceville to claim the area title.
Westminster won the match 25-19, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10 to wrap up the championship.
Priceville advanced to the finals with a win over Randolph, while Westminster defeated St. John Paul II to advance.
--
Class 4A, Area 15 at West Morgan
West Morgan secured home-court advantage for Saturday's sub-regionals with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 win over West Limestone in the tournament finals.
Morgan Moseley led the Rebels with eight kills, while Ellie Jones added seven kills. Abby Yerby finished with 21 assists and Karly Terry had 18 digs.
West Morgan advanced to the finals with a 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 16-25, 15-6 win over Brooks.
