Eight area volleyball teams punched tickets to the sub-regional round of the state playoffs on Tuesday, with four claiming area tournament championships and four more finishing as runner-up.
Teams that finish first or second in area tournament play advance to the sub-regional round, a newly-implemented format due COVID-19. Winners of sub-regional games will play in the super regional tournament next week.
Hartselle (6A), Danville (3A), Tanner (2A) and Lindsay Lane (1A) won their area tournaments. Elkmont (3A), Athens Bible School (2A), Hatton (2A) and Decatur Heritage (1A) each finished as runner-up.
Class 7A, 5A and 4A will play area tournaments today.
Class 6A, Area 14 at Hartselle
Hartselle's regular season dominance carried over into the area tournament as the Tigers swept Decatur (25-7, 25-10, 25-10) and Cullman (25-22, 25-21, 25-17) to claim the area championship.
Lillyanna Cartee led Hartselle with 26 kills, 26 digs and three aces. Hailey Holhouser had 15 kills and 28 digs, while Tori Hughes finished with 32 digs and four aces.
Grace Tapscott had 56 assists, nine digs, seven kills and three blocks.
Class 6A, Area 16 at Hazel Green
Athens' season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Buckhorn in the tournament's opening round.
Alli Williams led the Golden Eagles with 14 kills. Ellie Jarrett had 18 digs, and Cali Persaud finished with 30 assists.
Williams and Jarrett each earned All-Area honors.
Class 3A, Area 15 at Danville
Danville claimed the area title with 3-0 wins over Colbert Heights and Vinemont.
Vinemont advanced to the finals by defeating East Lawrence 3-1.
Kaitlin Dutton and Maria Mayfield were each named All-Area for East Lawrence.
Class 3A, Area 16 at Lauderdale County
Elkmont finished runner-up to host Lauderdale County, falling 3-0 to the Tigers in the championship round.
Elkmont defeated Clements 3-0 to advance to the finals.
Class 2A, Area 14 at Athens Bible School
Tanner defeated Athens Bible School 3-2 to claim the area tournament title.
The Rattlers advanced to the finals with a win over Falkville. Athens Bible School defeated Whitesburg Christian in the opening round.
Class 2A, Area 13 at Addison
Hatton defeated Winston County in the opening round to advance to the finals and secure a sub-regional berth.
The Hornets fell in the tournament finals.
Class 1A, Area 15 at Lindsay Lane
Lindsay Lane rolled through the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament, beating Woodville (25-5, 25-8, 25-3) and Decatur Heritage (25-14, 25-12, 25-22) in straight sets to claim the title.
Decatur Heritage beat Oakwood Adventist 25-9, 25-13, 25-12 to advance to the final.
Haley Waltman had 15 kills, eight aces and three blocks to lead Lindsay Lane. Cara Glass had 13 kills and seven aces, while Bonnie Cundiff had 21 digs. Madelyn Dizon finished the day with 46 assists, nine aces and six kills.
Elizabeth Wilson had 15 kills and seven blocks for Decatur Heritage.
Emily Hubbard had 26 assists, 14 digs, 10 aces and six kills for the Eagles, while Lexi Brown added nine kills and 11 digs. Kyleigh Wright had 10 digs and six kills.
Regular season
West Morgan closed out the regular season with a tri-match split, defeating Priceville 2-0 (25-12, 25-4) and losing to East Limestone 2-0 (25-23, 25-18).
Morgan Moseley led West Morgan with 11 kills, while Michaela Henson added six kills. Abby Yerby had 25 assists.
West Morgan will host the Class 4A, Area 15 tournament today. West Limestone and Brooks will open the tournament at 3 p.m. with the winning facing West Morgan at 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.