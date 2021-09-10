Austin picked up a pair of wins in high school volleyball on Thursday, topping Florence 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-14) and Lee-Huntsville 2-0 (25-14, 25-3) at home.
Madison Williams led the Black Bears (9-13) with 11 kills and six digs against Florence. Jakaya Smith had 17 digs, six kills and two blocks, and Emily Overstreet had 27 assists and two aces.
Against Lee-Huntsville, Smith had six kills and three digs.
Katie Davis had four kills, three digs and an ace, and Overstreet finished with 12 assists and seven aces.
--
Hartselle tops Cullman
Jadyn Chesser had 15 kills and 25 digs as Hartselle defeated Cullman 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23) on Thursday.
Katie Gillott had 12 kills for Hartselle (14-9), while Ashley Holshouser added 19 digs and a pair of aces.
Amber Holshouser finished with 33 assists and 12 digs and KJ Jones had 12 digs. Alia Wright had eight kills.
--
Lawrence sweeps tri-match
Anna Clare Hutto finished with 40 assists, 11 kills and seven digs as Lawrence County picked up wins over Deshler (25-23, 18-25, 15-10) and Central-Florence (25-12, 25-19) on Thursday.
Against Deshler, Hutto had 28 assists, seven kills and three digs to lead the Red Devils (20-6). Ava Boyll had 17 kills. Skye Letson and Josie Rae Jones had five kills each.
Hutto had 12 assists, four digs and two kills against Central-Florence. Boyll finished with five kills, and Sarah Dutton had five digs. Jaidah Hale had two kills and four blocks.
--
West Morgan splits
West Morgan dropped a match to Danville 2-1 (15-25, 25-22, 15-13) and defeated Madison County (25-23, 25-21) in a tri-match on Thursday.
Ansley Terry led West Morgan with 12 kills. Ellie Jones had nine kills, and Abby Yerby had 38 assists.
West Morgan (15-5) continues play on Tuesday at Brewer.
