Austin picked up its first area win by defeating Florence 3-2 at home on Thursday.
The Black Bears, who are 1-1 in Class 7A, Area 8, won 25-20, 24-26, 11-25, 25-13, 15-7.
Senior LaKerria Frye had 10 kills, six aces and five blocks. Lawrence Hayes had 18 digs. Adley Hubbard recorded 26 assists, 16 digs and five aces. Jada Burks added 10 kills.
--
Hartselle takes two: The Tigers (19-4) took a Class 6A, Area 14 win over Decatur (25-17, 25-5, 25-13). Hartselle beat Guntersville 2-0 (25-13, 25-20).
Combined stats for Hartselle, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A, had Hailey Holshouser with 16 digs and 11 kills. Grace Leighton had 32 assists and eight aces. Tori Hughes recorded 20 digs.
--
Lawrence County 3, West Point 2: Lawrence County took a hard fought area win at home over West Point (26-28, 25-6, 24-26, 25-15, 15-9). Sami Parker had 10 digs. Lexi Heidt and Bailee Pulliam each had 13 kills. Anna Clare Hutto had 38 assists.
--
Lawrence County 2, East Limestone 0: The Red Devils (20-8) won 26-24, 25-14. Hutto had 16 assists. Parker had nine digs.
Lawrence County, which is ranked No. 7 in Class 5A travels, to Hamilton on Tuesday for an area match.
--
Priceville 2, Elkmont 0: The Bulldogs (15-9) won on the road at Elkmont (25-10, 25-14). Hollee Mason had 16 assists, and Katrina Rotermund had 10 assists. Elizabeth Halbrooks and Abigail Garrison each had nine kills.
--
Priceville 2, Lindsay Lane 0: Priceville, which is ranked No. 8 in 4A, beat the No. 3 team in 1A (25-18, 25-18). Mason had 14 assists, and Rotermund had 12. Brianna Marquette had 10 kills.
--
West Morgan drops two matches: Ashville beat West Morgan 2-1 (20-25, 25-21, 19-17). Fairview beat West Morgan 2-0 (25-12, 25-16).
Morgan Moseley led West Morgan (15-10) with 11 kills. Chasity Jenkins had 18 assists and Katelyn McCulloch had 22 digs. The Rebels, who are ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, travel to No. 8 Priceville next Tuesday for an area contest starting at 4 p.m.
--
Athens 3, West Limestone 0: First-year Athens head coach April Marsh picked up career win No. 601 in the Golden Eagles' (11-7) victory. Athens, ranked No. 10 in Class 6A, beat West Limestone 25-19, 25-11, 25-10.
Alli Williams led Athens with 14 kills. Cali Persaud had 23 assists. Elli Jarrett had 11 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.