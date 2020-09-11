Lillyanna Cartee had 14 kills and 10 digs to lead Hartselle in a road sweep of Austin on Thursday.
The Tigers defeated the Black Bears 25-10, 25-13, 25-11 to improve to 17-8 on the season.
Hailey Holshouser had nine kills, 14 digs and an ace for Hartselle and Alia Wright had eight kills and one dig. Grace Tapscott had 38 assists, five digs and a pair of blocks.
• Lawrence County gets tri-match sweep: Brooke Graham had 14 kills and six blocks as Lawrence County defeated Madison Academy 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 in area play. The Red Devils also beat 26-24, 25-12.
Against Madison Academy, Bailee Pulliam had 13 kills and six digs for the Red Devils, while Madelyn Ray added 10 kills. Anna Clare Hutto had 13 digs, seven aces and 23 assists.
Alex Livingston finished with 30 digs and Maggie Shelton had 17 assists and six digs. Patti Smith recorded 12 digs.
Skyle Letson had eight kills and four blocks against Addison. Pulliam had seven kills and Hutto had 13 assists and six digs. Livingston finished with seven digs and a pair of aces.
• Hatton tops Cold Springs, Holly Pond: Hatton picked up a 25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 25-9 area win over Cold Springs and beat Holly Pond 25-23, 25-10.
Olivia Anderson, Kailyn Quails and Bradyn Mitchell each had 16 kills for the Hornets. Dagen Brown had 52 assists and six aces.
• Priceville wins five-set match: Abigail Garrison and Zoey Benson combined for 21 kills as Priceville defeated Randolph 21-25, 25-7, 25-12, 18-25, 15-9 in an area match.
Garrison finished with 11 kills, 20 digs and a pair of aces for Priceville, while Benson added 10 kills and one ace. Mallie Sharp had 19 digs and three aces and Katrina Rotermund had 25 assists, six digs and three aces.
• West Morgan drops two matches: The Rebels lost to Danville 25-18, 23-25, 16-14 and West Point 23-35, 25-22, 15-9. Morgan Mosley led West Morgan with 11 kills, while Cailey Barbee and Ellie Jones each added seven kills. Abby Yerby had 43 assists. West Morgan plays at Brewer on Tuesday.
• Lindsay Lane tops Clements: On Tuesday, Lindsay Lane beat Clements 25-18, 25-11, 25-21. Haley Waltman had 12 kills and a block for Lindsay Lane (11-4), while Bonnie Cundiff added 23 digs. Madelyn Dizon finished with 17 assists and four aces.
