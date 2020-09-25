CULLMAN — Lillyanna Cartee had a big night for Hartselle volleyball on Thursday, recording 17 kills and 16 digs in a 3-0 area sweep of Cullman.
The Tigers, the fourth-ranked team in Class 6A, defeated the Bearcats 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 to improve to 31-8.
Jessica Jarrett and Hailey Holshouser each had seven kills for Hartselle, while Lydia Simmons and Jadyn Chesser added four kills each. Grace Tapscott finished with 36 assists, six digs, two blocks and two aces.
--
Priceville sweeps Randolph
The Bulldogs prevailed in an area matchup Thursday between ranked teams in Class 4A.
Priceville, ranked fifth in 4A, swept Class 4A No. 9 Randolph 3-0 behind a 10-kill performance by Katelyn Falciani.
Abigail Garrison had eight kills and 11 digs for the Bulldogs, while Mallie Sharp added 16 digs and an ace. Katrina Rotermund had 27 assists, six digs and five aces.
