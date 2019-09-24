SOMERVILLE — Danville volleyball moved to 24-16 on the season with a 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-9, 25-17) win over Brewer on Monday night.
Madalyn Holladay led the way for the Hawks. She had 12 kills and three aces. Grace Cobb was not that far behind her, tallying eight kills and three aces. Faith Parker added eight kills and two aces.
Danville will face Grissom today on the road for its next match.
Priceville splits tri-match: The Bulldogs beat St. John Paul II 3-1 (27-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25–14) before losing to West Point 2-0 (21-25, 20-25).
Against St. John Paull II, Madalynn Owens had 15 digs. Hollee Mason tallied 20 assists while Emma Rehmer added 12 assists. Abigail Garrison posted 13 kills and 10 digs.
Mason had nine assists, and Owen tallied seven digs against West Point. Garrison added eight kills and six digs.
Priceville is now 21-16. It will host Fairview Lindsay Lane today at 4 p.m.
Lawrence County wins two: The Red Devils beat Russellville 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-16) and Haleyville 2-0 (25-13, 25-19).
Anna Claire Hutton led the way against Russellville with eight kills and 29 assists. Sami Parker added four aces and 10 digs. Lexi Heidt posted five kills and six digs. Raven Johnson had nine kills and 10 blocks.
Parker added five digs against Haleyville. Heidt had four kills and four digs. Hutto posted 13 assists, two kills, two aces and two digs.
Lawrence County (24-8) travels to Jasper today to play in a tri-match with Jasper and Mortimer Jordan.
--
Saturday's late matches
Priceville finishes second as tournament hosts: The Bulldogs hosted a varsity tournament at Pricevile High on Saturday with 14 teams.
Priceville won its pool by beatging Madison County 2-0 (25-12, 25-22), West Limestone 2-0 (25-8, 25-5) and New Hope 2-0 (25-19, 25-23). The Bulldogs then beat Dora 2-0 (25-17, 25-12) and Brewer 2-0 (26-24, 25-13) in tournament play before losing to Madison County 2-0 (25-21, 25-16) in the finals.
Statistics leaders for the day included Garrison with 54 kills and 17 digs, Katrina Rotermund with 24 kills and 27 digs, Mason with 81 assists and seven aces, Rehmer with 33 assists and Owen with 65 digs and seven aces.
