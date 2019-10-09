PRICEVILLE — Danville picked up an area win Tuesday, sweeping Priceville 25-12, 25-19, 25-22.
Faith Parker had 11 kills, eight digs, two aces and a block for the Hawks. Madalyn Holladay had seven kills, 14 digs and three aces, while Madison Cartee had six kills, six digs and two aces.
Grace Cobb had five kills, two blocks, two aces and one dig.
Madalynn Owen led Priceville with 18 digs. Abigail Garrison had eight kills, while Katrina Rotermund added seven kills.
Hollee Mason had 19 assists and Mallie Sharp had four digs.
Danville will play an area match at St. John Paul II on Thursday. Priceville continues area play Thursday at West Morgan.
Decatur Heritage sweeps
Decatur Heritage picked up a pair of area wins, sweeping Colbert County 3-0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-15) and Sheffield 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-7).
Elizabeth Wilson had nine kills and four blocks against Colbert County. Loryn Miller had eight digs, five aces and two kills, while Emily Hubbard added 15 assists, four digs and three aces.
Against Sheffield, Wilson had eight kills and a block. Miller had 13 aces and Hubbard had 16 assists and five aces.
Decatur Heritage (25-25) wraps up area play on Thursday at Colbert County.
West Morgan splits tri-match
The Rebels fell to Muscle Shoals 2-1 (14-25, 25-11, 15-10) and defeated Cullman 2-0 (25-21, 25-20) to earn a split.
Maegan Milligan led West Morgan (23-21) with 15 kills.
Morgan Moseley had 14 kills, while Chasity Jenkins added 24 assists.
