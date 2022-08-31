D220831 danville vs JPII
Buy Now

Danville’s Lillie-Kate Eddy (10) prepares to hit against John Paul II during a match in Danville on Tuesday. More photos at decaturdaily.com. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

DANVILLE — Faith Parker had 16 kills, 11 digs and three blocks as Danville picked up a pair of 2-0 wins on Tuesday against St. John Paul II and Muscle Shoals.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.