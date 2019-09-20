DANVILLE — Savanah Free was worth the price of admission Thursday at Wayne Bowling Gym.
Free recorded 47 assists to lead Danville to a 3-0 sweep of Priceville in a Class 4A, Area 13 volleyball match. Danville, which is ranked No. 3 in 4A, won 25-16, 25-13, 25-21. Priceville is No. 10
Free’s assists helped teammates Grace Cobb and Madalyn Holladay each record 12 kills. Madison Cartee had eight kills. Cobb added three aces.
Priceville’s stats were led by Abigail Garrison with eight kills, Hollee Mason 13 assists and Madalynn Owen 10 digs.
--
Danville 2, Carbon Hill 0: The Hawks won 25-7 and 25-19 with Melissa Pike leading with 11 digs. Danville won 25-7 and 25-19.
Danville (23-16) hosts Brewer, No. 5 in Class 5A on Monday at 3 p.m.
--
Carbon Hill 2, Priceville 0: Owen had 13 digs, and Katrina Rotermund had 12. Mason added 10 assists. Carbon Hill won 25-21 and 25-16.
Priceville (15-12) is hosting a varsity tournament Saturday.
--
Decatur 2, West Morgan 1: The Red Raiders won 25-22, 24-26 and 16-14 against the No. 5 team in Class 4A.
--
West Morgan 2, West Limestone 1: The Rebels (17-11) won 25-15, 22-25, 15-7.
Combined stats for West Morgan had Morgan Mosley with 16 kills and Chasity Jenkins with 21 assists.
West Morgan travels to Saint John Paul II on Tuesday for an area match.
--
Hartselle takes two: The No. 3 team in Class 6A swept Winston County and Muscle Shoals both in 2-0 sweeps. Hartselle beat Winston County 25-19 and 25-11. The Tigers beat Muscle Shoals 25-18 and 25-23.
Combined stats had Grace Leighton with 39 assists and 11 digs, Hailey Holshouser 20 digs and eight kills, Alli Parker 10 kills, Tori Hughes 23 digs, and Lydia Simmons 11 kills.
Hartselle (29-4) hosts Madison Academy and Albertville on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
--
Sparkman 3, Austin 0: The Senators, who are ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, picked up an Area 8 sweep by 25-13, 26-24 and 25-22.
Adley Hubbard led Austin with 14 assists. LaKerria Frye had nine kills and eight blocks. Lawren Hayes had 10 digs, and Madison Williams had nine. The Black Bears play at Madison County on Monday.
