DANVILLE — Danville punched its ticket to next week’s Class 3A North Super Regional in Huntsville on Thursday, sweeping East Lawrence 3-0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-8) in the opening round before topping Colbert Heights 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-7) in the finals to claim the Class 3A, Area 15 tournament championship.
Area tournament winners and runners-up advance to the Super Regional.
Faith Parker led Danville with 34 kills and 19 digs on the day. Audrey Marshall finished with 13 kills, 11 digs and three aces for the Hawks.
Colbert Heights advanced to the championship match with a 3-2 win over Vinemont.
--
Class 6A, Area 14
Hartselle won its fourth straight area championship on Thursday, sweeping Decatur 3-0 before beating Cullman 3-1 to close out the day.
The Tigers and Bearcats both advance to next week’s Class 6A North Super Regional.
--
Class 6A, Area 16
Athens defeated Buckhorn 3-1 to advance to face host Hazel Green in the tournament finals, securing a trip to the North Super Regional.
Hazel Green, the regular season area champion, defeated Columbia 3-0 in the opening round of the tournament. Championship results were not available at deadline.
--
Class 5A, Area 15
Lawrence County defeated Russellville 3-0 (30-28, 25-15, 25-18) to advance to the area tournament championship and secure a spot in the Class 5A North Super Regional.
Ava Boyll and Kylie Graham each had nine kills against Russellville, while Anna Clare Hutto finished with 19 assists, five kills and two blocks.
Madison Academy automatically qualified for the championship match by winning the regular season championship and defeated Lawrence County 3-1 in the tournament finals.
--
Class 2A, Area 14
Athens Bible School won six straight sets to claim the tournament championship on its home floor Thursday.
The Trojans swept Whitesburg Christian 3-0 in the opening round before topping Falkville 3-0 to claim the title.
Falkville advanced to the championship match with a 3-0 win over Tanner.
--
Class 1A, Area 14
Host team Hackleburg swept R.A. Hubbard 3-0 to advance to the championship round and eliminate the Chiefs from the postseason.
Hackleburg defeated Belgreen, a 3-1 winner over Phillips in the opening round, in three straight sets to win the tournament.
--
West Morgan sweeps tri-match
The Rebels wrapped up the regular season with wins over Rogers (25-20, 25-13) and Fairview (25-13, 25-13) on Thursday.
Brenna Howard led West Morgan (38-11) with 13 kills. Abby Yerby had 42 assists. The Rebels will host the Class 4A, Area 15 Tournament on Saturday.
--
Tournament schedule
Class 5A, Area 14 at Brewer on Saturday: Brewer vs. Fairview, 10 a.m.; Guntersville vs. West Point, 11:30 a.m.; Winners meet for championship at 1 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 16 at East Limestone on Saturday: East Limestone vs. Mae Jemison, 11 a.m.; Ardmore vs. Lee, 12:30 p.m., Winners meet for championship, 2 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 13 at Westminster Christian on Saturday: Randolph vs. Westminster Christian, 11 a.m.; Priceville vs. Saint John Paul II, 1 p.m.; Winners meet for championship, 3 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 15 at West Morgan on Saturday: Brooks vs. West Limestone, 10 a.m.; Winner meets West Morgan for championship, 11:30 a.m.
