DANVILLE — Madison Cartee had 16 kills as Danville swept St. John Paul II (25-14, 25-14, 26-24) and Fairview (25-14, 25-20) on Tuesday.
Madalyn Holladay had 15 kills for the Hawks, while Faith Parker added 10 kills and 12 digs.
Against St. John Paul, Savanah Free had 35 assists.
Danville hosts Priceville in area play on Thursday.
Hartselle sweeps Sardis, Boaz
Hailey Holshouser led Hartselle with 16 kills and 17 digs in wins over Sardis (25-9, 25-15) and Boaz (25-20, 25-13).
Grace Leighton had 52 assists for the Tigers, who improved to 27-4 with the sweep.
Tori Mayes finished with 31 digs, and Lydia Simmons added 10 kills.
Decatur Heritage splits
The Eagles fell to Lindsay Lane 2-0 (25-15, 25-13) before beating West Limestone 2-0 (25-20, 25-10).
Katie Jones had 11 kills and three blocks for the Eagles, while Emily Hubbard added 28 assists.
Decatur Heritage opens area play at Hatton on Monday.
Austin falls to Bob Jones
LaKerria Frye had four kills for the Black Bears in a 25-12, 25-18, 25-12 loss to the Patriots.
Adley Hubbard had 10 assists for Austin and Lawren Hayes had 10 digs.
Winland gets 150th victory
Athens Bible coach EA Winland celebrated her 150th career victory Monday as the the Trojans swept Falkville 3-0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-12) in area play.
Izzy Todd had 12 kills for the Trojans (16-8), while Mackenzie Davis added 24 assists.
Annie Simmons has eight kills.
