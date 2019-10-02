DANVILLE — Danville got strong showings from each of its four seniors on Senior Night in a tri-match sweep of West Morgan and Winston County.
The Hawks (32-19) swept West Morgan 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 in an area match and closed out the night with a 25-14, 25-9 win over Winston County.
Madison Cartee led Danville with 10 kills, two aces, two digs and block against West Morgan. Melissa Pike had nine kills and seven digs, while Madalyn Holladay added eight kills and four digs. Grace Cobb had four digs, three kills and three aces.
Against Winston County, Cobb had 10 kills and four digs. Cartee had six kills, two digs and one block, while Pike had seven digs and two kills.
Holladay finished with four digs and two kills.
Winston County beat West Morgan 25-18, 25-22 in the final match.
Morgan Moseley led West Morgan with 16 kills on the day. Chasity Jenkins had 19 assists.
Danville and West Morgan (19-17) play in the Morgan County Tournament on Thursday.
Hartselle wraps up area play
Hartselle defeated Cullman to wrap up Class 6A, Area 14 play unbeaten and beat Austin 25-9, 25-10 to sweep the tri-match.
The Tigers will host the area tournament on October 22.
Alli Parker and Lillyanna Cartee each had 13 kills for the Tigers.
Grace Leighton had 43 assists, while Hailey Holshouser added eight kills, 29 digs and four aces. Tori Hughes had 18 digs.
Cullman swept Austin 25-22, 25-18 in the third match.
LaKerria Frye had four blocks and five kills for Austin. Adley Hubbard had 14 assists, while Jada Burks added eight kills and two blocks. Madison Williams had 14 digs and seven kills.
Priceville drops area match
Abigail Garrison had 16 kills, eight digs and three aces as Priceville fell to St. John Paul II 16-25, 25-13, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11.
Hollee Mason had 24 assists and six aces for the Bulldogs (25-21), while Madalynn Owen added 18 digs. Katrina Rotermund had eight kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.