FALKVILLE — Decatur Heritage had a strong showing at the Falkville Tournament on Saturday, winning a pair of games before falling to Good Hope in the semifinals.
The Eagles defeated Falkville (25-17, 25-10) and East Lawrence (25-22, 25-17) before losing to Good Hope 25-17, 25-22.
Elizabeth Wilson led Decatur Heritage with six kills against Falkville. Emily Hubbard had 13 assists, while Jaime Corry added four kills.
Against East Lawrence, Wilson had nine kills and three blocks. Hubbard had eight digs and 11 assists, and Corry had four kills.
Kennedy Kyle had eight digs.
Wilson led the way with seven kills against Good Hope. Hubbard and Loryn Miller had nine digs each.
Decatur Heritage (23-25) continues area play Tuesday against Sheffield and Colbert County.
Priceville goes 2-2
Priceville went 2-2 at the Jasper Tournament on Saturday, beating Brewer (28-26, 21-25, 15-11) and Haleyville (25-17, 25-16) and losing to Homewood (25-20, 25-19) and Bob Jones (25-19, 25-19).
Hollee Mason had 58 assists for the Bulldogs, while Madalyn Owen added 35 digs.
Abigail Garrison finished with 31 kills, and Katrina Rotermund had 20 kills. Mallie Sharp had 20 digs.
Priceville hosts Danville in area play Tuesday.
