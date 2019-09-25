Decatur Heritage rolled to a pair of area victories Tuesday, sweeping Tanner (25-19, 25-12, 25-13) and Sheffield (25-6, 25-12, 25-14) in a home tri-match.
Against Tanner, Elizabeth Wilson led the Eagles with 18 kills. Emily Hubbard had 25 assists, while Abby Terry added 13 digs. Kyleigh Wright had six kills and two aces.
Wilson had eight kills, five assists and two aces against Sheffield. Wright and Terry added four kills each.
Decatur Heritage (15-19) plays at Fairview on Thursday before hosting the DHCA Invitational on Saturday.
Hartselle splits tri-match
Hailey Holshouser had 14 kills and 27 digs as Hartselle split a tri-match with Madison Academy and Albertville.
The Tigers fell to Madison Academy 2-1 (25-23, 13-25, 17-15) before rallying to sweep Albertville 25-18, 25-17 and earn the split.
Jadyn Chesser and Jessica Jarrett each had 12 kills for Hartselle (34-6), while Lillyanna Cartee added nine kills and 28 digs. Tori Hughes had 41 digs and Grace Leighton had 50 assists and 15 digs.
West Morgan falls to St. John Paul II
Maegan Milligan had 11 kills for West Morgan in a 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 loss to St. John Paul II.
Chasity Jenkins had 12 assists for the Rebels (17-12), who will continue play on Thursday at Hatton.
Athens sweeps Lindsay Lane, Ardmore
The Golden Eagles improved to 17-8 on the season with a pair of wins over Lindsay Lane and Ardmore on Monday.
Athens defeated Lindsay Lane 25-19, 26-28, 15-12 before closing out the tri-match with a 25-13, 25-19 sweep of Ardmore.
Alli Williams had 26 kills for Athens, while Cali Persaud added 45 assists, eight digs, five aces and two kills. Elli Jarrett had 24 digs and Meg Jarrett had 12 kills, 20 digs and an ace.
Tharptown tops East Lawrence
Kyra Cotner had three kills as the Eagles fell to Tharptown 25-19, 25-9 on Monday.
Maria Mayfield had eight digs for East Lawrence, while Alexandria Johnson and Devora Izquierdo had three assists each.
