HUNTSVILLE — The East Limestone volleyball team punched its ticket to the Class 5A state tournament in thrilling fashion on Thursday, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Boaz 3-2 in the North Regional quarterfinals.
The Indians rallied to win the match 15-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 17-15 and earn a spot in next week's state tournament in Birmingham.
East Limestone lost a back-and-forth semifinal match against Fairview 24-26, 25-18, 14-25, 28-26, 17-15 before falling to Alexandria 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-21) in the third-place game. The Indians will enter the state tournament as the fourth seed from the North and cross over with perennial state power Bayside Academy in the opening round.
Lawrence County falls to Fairview
The Red Devils' season came to a heartbreaking end with a 21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-12, 15-10 loss to Fairview in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
Bailee Pulliam and Brooke Graham each had 12 kills for Lawrence County (40-11), while Anna Clare Hutto finished with 25 assists, eight digs, seven kills, two aces and two blocks.
Alex Livingston had 17 digs and Patti Smith had 13 digs.
Ardmore, Danville swept out of playoffs
Alexandria brought an end to Ardmore's season with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 sweep of the Tigers in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
Danville fell to Plainview 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
