FALKVILLE — Ella Kyker had 26 kills as Falkville swept a tri-match with Cold Springs and Saint Bernard on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils defeated Cold Springs 25-18, 25-14 and Saint Bernard 25-23, 25-19 to close out the match in straight sets.
Kyker had 11 kills and six digs against Cold Springs, while Ellie Cate Hill added four kills, six aces, five digs and 16 assists. Abbey Grace Tomlin and Amelia Lopez had three kills each and Chloee Butler had eight digs.
Against Saint Bernard, Kyle finished with a team-high 15 kills. Hill had five aces and 20 assists, while Tomlin and Lopez added four kills each.
--
Priceville gets area win: Abby Langlois finished with 23 kills and 12 digs as Priceville picked up a 17-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-13 area win over West Limestone on Tuesday.
Emmy Sherwood added 16 blocks for the Bulldogs, while Ashlyn Johnson finished with 35 assists, 11 digs and three aces. Rachael Rotermund had 12 digs, 11 assists and four aces and Maddi Kennedy had 19 digs to go along with a strong performance from the service line.
--
Coots reaches milestone for Hawks: Danville senior setter Trinity Coots recorded her 3,000th career assist on Saturday as the Hawks went 3-1 at the Albertville Invitational.
Danville picked up wins over Albertville (25-13, 25-20), Jacksonville (25-22, 24-26, 15-3) and Priceville (25-10, 25-20) before falling to New Hope 2-1 (17-25, 25-20, 15-11).
Coot’s milestone assist came against Jacksonville. She finished the day with 74 assists, 13 digs and six aces. Wendy Reyes led the Danville offense with 25 kills, 26 digs and six aces and Emily Lacy had 43 digs.
--
Hartselle goes 3-2: Hartselle picked up three wins at the Huntsville Ironman Tournament at Huntsville High on Saturday, winning matches against Grissom (2-1), Brooks (2-0) and James Clemens (2-1), while dropping matches to Hazel Green (2-1) and Huntsville (2-0).
Lily Douglass had five kills to lead Hartselle against Grissom, while Amber Holshouser added three kills, 21 assists, five digs and three aces. Brooklyn Stiles had four aces and eight digs.
Against Hazel Green, Douglass had a team-high eight kills, while Mary Frances Itsede added five kills, six digs and three blocks. Stiles had 20 digs and Amber Holshouser finished with four kills, 24 assists and nine digs.
Mary Hanna Boyer had five kills against Brooks, while Douglass and Itsede added three kills each. Itsede had seven kills and 10 digs against James Clemens, while Boyer added six kills and three digs. Amber Holshouser had five kills, 28 assists and eight digs.
In the finale against Huntsville, Itsede had six kills and a pair of digs and Stiles had 15 digs.
--
Lawrence County sweeps Russellville, Athens: The Lawrence County Red Devils rolled past Russellville and Athens as they hosted the pair Tuesday.
The first of the three-set sweep against 5A, area 15 opponent Russellville ended 25 -11. Ava Boyll led the way offensively with 15 kills and a pair of aces.
The second set ended 25-18. Kylie Graham was right behind Boyll with eight kills, 17 assists and an ace.
Sarah Dutton had 12 digs and Jaidah Hale put on a defensive showcase with six blocks. Lawrence County took the trio, 25-13, in the ultimate set.
The Red Devils continued to coast past the competition as they took home the win over the Golden Eagles in a two set-sweep.
The first set saw a competitive match at first, but was taken away by Lawrence County to finish 25-21. Ava Boyll once again led the offense with 17 kills and six digs on defense. Bentlee Cross also had four kills, an ace and seven digs. The Red Devils completed the sweep 25-14.
