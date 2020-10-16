HARTSELLE — The Hartselle volleyball team handled its Class 6A sub-regional match with Mortimer Jordan in dominating fashion, sweeping the visiting Blue Devils 25-9, 25-8, 25-19 to advance to next week's North Super Regional tournament in Huntsville.
The top four teams from each classification at the Super Regional will advance to the state tournament in Birmingham.
Against Mortimer Jordan, Jadyn Chesser led third-ranked Hartselle (49-10) with eight kills and a pair of digs. Hailey Holshouser had seven kills and seven digs, while Grace Tapscott finished with 30 assists, six kills and five digs.
Lillyanna Cartee had six kills, six digs and three aces and Jessica Jarrett had four kills and 12 digs.
--
Class 1A sub-regional
Decatur Heritage's season came to an end with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23 loss to Holy Spirit Catholic.
Elizabeth Wilson had 21 kills and seven blocks for the Eagles. Emily Hubbard finished with 10 kills, 10 digs, 21 assists and four aces.
--
Class 2A sub-regional
Tanner and Athens Bible School, the winner and runner-up of the Class 2A, Area 14 tournament, saw their seasons end at the hands of a pair of ranked teams from Region 12.
No. 8 Sand Rock, the Area 12 champion, defeated Athens Bible 25-13, 25-13, 25-11. Spring Garden, ranked fourth in Class 2A and runner-up in Area 12, swept Tanner.
--
Class 3A sub-regional
Winfield swept Elkmont 25-14, 25-23, 25-14 to bring the Red Devils' season to an end on the road.
--
Class 7A, Area 7 tournament at Bob Jones
Austin clinched a spot in the Class 7A North Super Regional with a 13-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 win over James Clemens before falling to host Bob Jones 3-0 in the tournament finals.
The Black Bears will open regional play next Friday in Huntsville against the winner of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament.
Katie Davis led the Black Bears on Thursday with 17 kills. Jada Burks had 13 kills and seven blocks, while Jakaya Smith added nine kills.
Lawrene Hayes had 24 digs for Austin and Tara Covington had 17 digs.
