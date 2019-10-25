HUNTSVILLE — Hartselle and Athens secured spots in next week’s Class 6A volleyball tournament Friday, each winning a pair of games at the North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center.
The two squads will return to Huntsville today to play for seeding at the state tournament. Hartselle will play Albertville at 10 a.m., while Athens faces Hazel Green at the same time.
Hartselle opened the tournament with a dominant 3-0 (25-4, 25-6, 25-9) sweep of Carver-Birmingham. The Tigers carried that momentum into the quarterfinal round, sweeping Buckhorn 25-19, 25-18, 26-24 to secure the trip to state.
Athens needed five sets to dispatch Homewood 25-23, 25-18, 14-25, 23-25, 15-13 in the opening round. The Golden Eagles then dropped Oxford 3-1 (11-25, 25-19, 29-27, 25-21) to advance to the state tournament.
One day removed from securing spots in their respective state tournaments, Athens Bible School (1A) and Lawrence County (5A) each claimed a No. 2 seed from the North Super Regional with semifinal wins.
Athens Bible swept Phillips 3-0 (27-25, 25-16, 25-17) before falling to Spring Garden. Lawrence County defeated Alexandria 3-2 (25-18, 19-25, 25-19, 25-27, 15-13) before falling to three-time regional champion Jasper 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-15).
In other action Friday, Decatur Heritage and Hatton each picked up opening-round wins in the Class 2A bracket before falling in the quarterfinals.
Decatur Heritage defeated Horseshoe Bend 3-1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17) before losing to Cedar Bluff 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-16).
Hatton swept Woodland 3-0 (25-21, 25-8, 25-15) but dropped a 3-1 (25-20, 15-25, 26-24, 25-14) match to Sand Rock.
