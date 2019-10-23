Four more area volleyball teams punched tickets to this week’s North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center on Tuesday, as Hartselle, Hatton, Decatur Heritage and Athens advanced out of area tournament play.
Brewer, Lawrence County, East Limestone, Athens Bible School, Lindsay Lane, Falkville, Danville, Elkmont and West Morgan advanced out of area tournaments Thursday. Area tournament champions and runner-up finishers each advance to the Super Regional.
Hartselle defeated Cullman 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-18) to claim the Class 6A, Area 14 title. Cullman advanced to the tournament finals by beating Decatur.
Hatton defeated Decatur Heritage 3-1 (29-27, 25-8, 23-25, 25-21) to win the Class 2A, Area 16 championship. Decatur Heritage advanced to the finals by sweeping Tanner 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-9).
Elizabeth Wilson had 18 kills and seven blocks for the Eagles, while Emily Hubbard added 38 assists. Kylie Wright had 26 kills.
Athens defeated Columbia in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 15 tournament before falling to Muscle Shoals in the finals.
In Class 7A, Austin was eliminated from the Area 8 tournament with a 3-1 (25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 25-18) loss to James Clemens. Lakerria Frye had seven kills and four blocks for the Black Bears, while Lawren Hayes added 17 digs.
Play begins Thursday in the North Super Regional at the South Hall of the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Class 5A gets it started at 9 a.m. with Brewer vs. Saint Clair County, Lawrence County vs. Mortimer Jordan and East Limestone vs. Pleasant Grove.
Class 1A games begin at 10:15 a.m. with Athens Bible vs. Marion County and Lindsay Lane vs. Sacred Heart. Falkville plays Meek at 11:30 a.m.
Class 4A games start at 2 p.m. with Danville vs. Fayette County and Elkmont vs. Jacksonville. West Morgan plays Curry at 3:30 p.m.
The first day of the Super Regional is single elimination. Teams that win two games on Thursday qualify for the state tournament on Oct. 30 in Birmingham. Those teams return to the VBC on Friday to play for seeding in the state tournament.
On Friday, Hartselle opens Super Regional play against the runner-up from Area 11 at 10:15 a.m. Hatton will play Woodland and Decatur Heritage plays Horseshoe Bend.
Athens will play Homewood at 10:15 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.