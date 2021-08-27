HARTSELLE — Jadyn Chesser had 21 kills and 21 digs as Hartselle picked up a pair of wins in a quad-match with Decatur, Austin and Bob Jones.
The Tigers defeated Decatur 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-3), fell to Bob Jones 2-1 (16-25, 25-20, 15-8) and swept Austin 2-0 (25-15, 25-17).
Lydia Simmons had 19 kills, eight aces and three blocks for Hartselle (5-6), while Megan Lee finished the day with 60 assists and 14 digs. Mary Frances Itsede had 13 kills, two digs and two blocks.
Ashley Holshouser had 20 digs and a pair of aces, and KJ Jones had 18 digs, two assists and two aces.
--
West Morgan sweeps tri-match
The Rebels swept Decatur Heritage (25-12, 25-12) and Central-Florence (25-18, 25-21) on Thursday to remain unbeaten.
Ellie Jones led West Morgan with nine kills. Ansley Terry had seven kills and five aces, while Cailey Barbee added 12 digs. Abby Yerby had 28 assists and five aces.
West Morgan (4-0) hosts the West Morgan Varsity Invitational on Saturday.
--
Lawrence County sweeps Muscle Shoals, Danville
Anna Clare Hutto had 11 assists, four digs, three aces and two digs as Lawrence County defeated Muscle Shoals 2-0 (25-14, 25-20) on Thursday.
Skye Letson had four kills and four blocks for the Red Devils, while Ava Boyll added four kills.
Against Danville, Hutto finished with 14 assists and a kill. Boyll had four kills and five digs and Kylie Graham had three kills and three blocks.
Lawrence County (8-2) plays at West Morgan on Saturday.
--
West Limestone tops Decatur
The Wildcats won the first two sets to seize control in a 3-1 (25-19, 25-11, 19-25, 25-14) win over Decatur on Tuesday.
Senior Jayden Stover led Decatur with 10 kills and five digs. Surria Birgans had four kills and a block for the Red Raiders and Olivia Counts had six digs and four aces.
--
Danville falls to Addison
Faith Parker finished with 16 kills, five digs and a pair of aces as the Hawks fell to Addison 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-18) on Tuesday.
