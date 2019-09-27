Hartselle won five straight games to sweep Decatur and Florence in a tri-match played at Decatur on Thursday.
The Tigers defeated Decatur 25-17, 25-15, 25-8 before topping Florence 25-13, 25-18 for the sweep.
Jadyn Chesser led Hartselle with 13 kills and two digs.
Hailey Holshouser had 11 kills and 23 digs, while Jessica Jarrett added 10 kills. Grace Leighton had 44 assists, 11 digs, seven kills and six aces.
Tori Hughes finished with 24 digs for Hartselle (36-6).
West Morgan tops Hatton
Morgan Moseley had 14 kills as West Morgan picked up a 25-22, 20-25, 25-9, 25-20 win over Hatton on Thursday.
Michaela Henson had 11 kills for the Rebels, while Ansley Terry added seven aces. Chasity Jenkins had 19 assists.
West Morgan (18-12) plays Saturday at the Danville Tournament of Champions.
Decatur Heritage splits
Decatur Heritage lost to Fairview 2-0 (25-18, 25-10) before rallying to beat Good Hope 2-0 (125-13, 25-15).
Elizabeth Wilson led the Eagles with seven kills against Fairview. Abby Terry had 10 digs, while Emily Hubbard added seven assists and four digs.
Wilson finished with 10 kills and four blocks against Good Hope. Terry had 12 digs, and Loryn Miller had three kills. Kyleigh Wright had six digs.
Decatur Heritage (16-20) will host its Pink Tournament on Saturday.
Priceville falls to Fairview, Lindsay Lane
The Bulldogs dropped a pair of close matches Tuesday, falling to Fairview 2-1 (25-21, 23-25, 17-15) and Lindsay Lane 2-1 (20-25, 25-18, 15-13).
Abigail Garrison had 13 kills and 11 digs against Fairview. Madalynn Owen had 19 digs, while Hollee Mason added 23 assists. Tristan Strickland had 11 digs and Kylie Hendrix had seven kills.
Against Lindsay Lane, Owen finished with 23 digs. Mason had 19 assists, and Garrison had 14 kills and six digs.
Katrina Rotermund had nine kills, and Emma Rehmer added five assists.
Priceville (21-18) plays in the Boaz tournament Saturday.
East Lawrence drops two
East Lawrence lost matches to Decatur (25-20, 25-15) and Cullman (25-11, 25-11) in a tri-match Tuesday.
Kyra Cotner led the Eagles with four kills against Decatur. Devora Izquierdo had three kills and six assists, while Maria Mayfield added nine digs.
Cotner also had four kills and four blocks against Cullman. Mayfield had five digs and Izquierdo added seven assists and four digs.
