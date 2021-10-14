The Hatton Hornets fell short in winning their area tournament, but they are still headed to the North Super Regional.
Hatton advanced to the Class 2A, Area 13 championship at Addison on Wednesday by beating Winston County 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-16). Addison then beat Hatton in the finals 3-1 (26-24, 23-25, 25-12, 25-13).
Both Addison and Hatton advance to play next Wednesday in the North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Both teams play at 10:15 a.m.
Representing Hatton on the All-Tournament team were juniors Kailyn Quails, Mallie Yarbrough, Bradyn Mitchell and Dagen Brown.
Class 7A, Area 7: Austin’s season ended with a first-round loss to James Clemens in the tournament played at Bob Jones. The finals saw James Clemens upset No. 5-ranked Bob Jones in the finals.
Representing Austin on the All-Tournament team were seniors Katie Davis and Madison Williams and junior Jakaya Smith.
Class 3A, Area 16: Elkmont beat Clements on Tuesday to advance to the finals at Lauderdale County. The home team won the championship. Both Lauderdale County and Elkmont play in the North Super Regional in Huntsville on Wednesday.
Here is the schedule for the remaining area tournaments:
Class 6A, Area 14 at Hartselle, today: Hartselle vs. Decatur, 4 p.m.; Muscle Shoals vs. Cullman, 5:30 p.m.; Winners meet for championship at 7 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 16 at Hazel Green today: Hazel Green vs. Columbia, 4:30 p.m.; Athens vs. Buckhorn, 6 p.m.; Winner play for championship at 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 14 at Brewer on Saturday: Brewer vs. Fairview, 10 a.m.; Guntersville vs. West Point, 11:30 a.m.; Winners meet for championship at 1 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 15 at Madison Academy today: Lawrence County vs. Russellville, 3 p.m.; Winner vs. Madison Academy for the championship, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 16 at East Limestone on Saturday: East Limestone vs. Mae Jemison, 11 a.m.; Ardmore vs. Lee, 12:30 p.m., Winners meet for championship, 2 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 13 at Westminster Christian on Saturday: Randolph vs. Westminster Christian, 11 a.m.; Priceville vs. Saint John Paul II, 1 p.m.; Winners meet for championship, 3 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 15 at West Morgan on Saturday: Brooks vs. West Limestone, 10 a.m.; Winner meets West Morgan for championship, 11:30 a.m.
Class 3A, Area 15 at Danville today: Danville vs. East Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Colbert Heights vs. Vinemont, 5:30 p.m.; Winners meet for championship, 7 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 14 at Athens Bible today: Athens Bible vs. Whitesburg Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Falkville vs. Tanner, 5 p.m.; Winners meet for championship at 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 14 at Hackleburg today: R.A. Hubbard vs. Hackleburg, 4 p.m.; Phillips vs. Belgreen, 5:30 p.m.; Winners meet for championship at 7 p.m.
