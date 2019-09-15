HARTSELLE — Hartselle rolled through its own tournament Saturday, beating Alexandria, Plainview, West Point and Mortimer Jordan in pool play before topping Pelham and Madison Academy in elimination play.
The Tigers were dominant, losing just one game in pool play and one more in a 2-1 win over Pelham in the semifinals. Hartselle swept Madison Academy 25-17, 25-22 to win the title.
Hailey Holshouser led Hartselle with 39 kills and 83 digs. Lillyanna Cartee had 23 kills and 71 digs, while Grace Leighton added 115 assists, 31 digs and 14 kills.
Alli Parker had 21 kills.
Cartee reaches milestone
Danville’s Madison Cartee recorded career kill number 1,000 as the Hawks went 3-1 at the Eddie Preuitt Ford Tournament at Hartselle on Saturday.
Danville defeated Austin 2-0 (25-16, 25-21), Russellville 2-0 (25-19, 25-16) and Madison Academy 2-1 (18-25, 25-17, 15-11) before falling to Pelham in straight sets (25-23, 25-12).
Cartee and Faith Parker each finished the day with 23 kills each for Danville, while Melissa Pike added 19 kills, 14 digs and two aces.
Savanah Free had 66 assists.
Danville hosts St. John Paul II on Tuesday.
