TRINITY — Lawrence County picked up four wins Saturday in the West Morgan Invitational.
The Red Devils took wins in pool play over Winston County 2-0 (25-19, 25-9), Curry 2-1 (23-25, 25-20, 15-12) and Central 2-0 (25-15, 25-14). Lawrence County beat Ardmore in bracket play 2-1 (25-13, 19-25, 15-10).
Addison ended Lawrence County’s day in the semifinals with a 2-0 win (25-20, 25-21).
For Lawrence County, Anna Clare Hutto had 50 assists and 26 digs, Alex Livingston had 37 digs and Skye Letson recorded 20 kills and 16 blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.