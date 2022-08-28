TRINITY — Briarwood Christian claimed the championship at the West Morgan Varsity Invitational on Saturday, sweeping Lawrence County 25-17, 27-25 in the tournament finals.
Lawrence County went 2-1 in pool play, defeating Wilson and St. John Paull II before falling to Briarwood. In bracket play, the Red Devils defeated Priceville in the quarterfinals and Winston County in the semifinals to set up the rematch with Briarwood.
Ava Boyll led the Red Devils with 42 kills and 34 digs. Skye Letson had 28 kills and 19 blocks, while Kyle Graham had 91 assists and 10 kills. Sarah Dutton finished the day with 46 digs.
West Morgan finished the day 4-1, defeating Ardmore (25-12, 25-19), Florence (25-11, 25-13), Russellville (25-11, 25-16) and Decatur Heritage (25-7, 25-11) in straight sets before falling to Briarwood 2-0 (25-21, 25-22) in the tournament semifinals.
Ansley Terry had 32 kills and 12 aces to lead West Morgan, while Ellie Jones added 28 kills. Abby Yerby had 84 assists and Karly Terry recorded 93 digs.
Lawrence County (6-6) continues play on Tuesday at home against Hartselle and Westminster Christian. West Morgan (8-2) travels to Addison on Tuesday.
Austin gets first win of season
Austin picked up its first win of the 2022 volleyball season on Thursday, defeating Mae Jemison 2-0 in a tri-match at home.
The Black Bears defeated the Jaguars 25-7, 25-10 and fell to Arab 2-0 (25-17, 25-11) to earn a split on the day.
Jakaya Smith led Austin (1-9) with four kills, nine digs and five aces against Mae Jemison, while Reagan Massey added seven assists and a pair of aces. Smith also had 17 digs and five kills against Arab.
Brewer sweeps tri-match
The Patriots won five straight sets to pick up a tri-match sweep Tuesday, defeating Russellville 3-0 and Covenant Christian 2-0.
Cheyenne Lucas had 12 kills, eight digs and a pair of blocks to lead the Patriots against Russellville. Laney Nelson had nine kills, five digs and three blocks, while Carly Brown added seven kills and six digs. Jacey Atkinson finished with 31 assists, four kills and four aces.
Lucas had six kills and three digs against Covenant Christian, while Nelson had four kills, four digs and two blocks. Carly Brown had three kills, eight digs and four blocks, and Bronwyn Borden had 33 digs and a pair of assists.
Falkville drops pair
The Blue Devils dropped matches to Holly Pond (25-15, 25-16) and Cold Springs (25-20, 22-25, 15-13) on Thursday night.
Abbey Grace Tomlin led Falkville with three kills and four digs against Holly Pond, while Ella Kyle and Amelia Lopez added two kills each. Adalyn Taylor had three blocks.
Against Cold Springs, Kyker had nine kills. Tomlin and Hope McClanahan had three kills each and Kaitlyn Bullard had six digs.
Decatur Heritage falls to Addison, Winston County
The Eagles tuned up for Saturday’s West Morgan Invitational with a tri-match on Thursday, falling to Addison (25-16, 25-10, 25-7) and Winston County (25-21, 25-20).
