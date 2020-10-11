Lawrence County picked up four wins Saturday to improve 39-10 on the season as they prepare for the area volleyball tournament this week.
The Red Devils defeated Cedar Bluff (25-10, 25-10), Southside Gadsden 25-16, 25-18), Hayden (21-25, 25-19, 15-9) and Fairview (25-20, 14-25, 15-13).
They Lost to Jasper (20-25, 18-25).
For the day, Anna Clare Hutto had 10 aces, 12 kills, 60 assists, 17 digs and five blocks. Bailee Pulliam finished with eight kills, seven blocks and two aces, and Alex Livingston had 33 digs and eight aces.
Lawrence County will host their area tournament this Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m.
Pulliam leads Lawrence Co. over West Morgan
Pulliam had eight kills and four blocks as Lawrence County picked up a 25-18, 25-23, 25-18 win over West Morgan on Thursday.
Brooke Graham had six kills and five blocks for the Red Devils, while Hutto finished with three aces, 16 assists and seven digs.
Skye Letson had three kills and five blocks, and Patti Anne Smith had 11 digs.
Ellie Jones led West Morgan with 11 kills. Morgan Moseley had 10 kills and Abby Yerby had 28 assists.
Hartselle sweeps tri-match
Hartselle defeated Albertville 2-1 (23-25, 25-12, 15-9) and Guntersville 2-0 (25-15, 25-20) on Thursday to improve to 46-10 on the season.
Hailey Holshouser had 17 kills and 26 digs to lead the Tigers, while Lillyanna Cartee added 15 kills and 27 digs.
Tori Hughes had 20 digs and Grace Tapscott had 54 assists, 13 digs, six kills and two aces. Jessica Jarrett had six kills and 17 digs.
Lindsay Lane closes regular season with sweep
Lindsay Lane defeated Lexington (2-0) and Elkmont (2-1) on Thursday in its final match before next week's area tournament.
Lindsey Murr and Lindsey Holland each had 11 kills for the Lions (31-9), while Haley Waltman and Cara Glass added 10 kills each.
Waltman added five blocks for Lindsay Lane and Madelyn Dizon had 26 assists and seven kills.
Red Devils claim county tournament crown
Lawrence County swept R.A. Hubbard and Hatton on Wednesday to win the 2020 Lawrence County volleyball championship.
The Red Devils opened the tournament with a 25-2, 25-11, 25-7 win over Hubbard before defeating Hatton 25-15, 25-20, 25-10 in the finals.
Anna Clare Hutto earned tournament MVP honors after finishing the day with 14 aces, 36 assists and a dig for Lawrence County.
Madelyn Ray had 18 kills for the Red Devils, while Bailee Pulliam added 15 kills and six digs. Maggie Shelton had 20 assists, seven digs and three aces and Alex Livingston had 12 digs and four aces.
Pulliam, Shelton, R.A. Hubbard’s Alex Orr, East Lawrence’s Riley Smith and Hatton’s Chloe Hood and Olivia Anderson also earned All-Tournament honors.
Ray, Livingston, Shakeyra Foster (R.A. Hubbard), Kaitlin Dutton (East Lawrence) and Dagen Brown (Hatton) earned honorable mention honors.
