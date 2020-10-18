Robyn Hutto said she guessed her team just wanted more time in their gym.
Lawrence County (40-10) took down Pleasant Grove 3-1 Saturday afternoon to advance to the regional tournament, but it wasn’t without some hiccups along the way.
The team’s head coach was none too happy Saturday afternoon after her team dropped the second set of a best of five in a sub-regional matchup against Pleasant Grove.
The Red Devils had 16 unforced errors in the set as they lost 17-25, putting the match at a 1-1 tie.
“When they came over I was so mad I couldn’t even hardly talk,” Hutto said. “But I guess they just wanted an extra set because this was their last game in our home gym.”
The Red Devils do have seven seniors who were playing their last game in the Devils home gym, but Hutto wanted to see her team dominate.
“They (Pleasant Grove) have a good team. They’re athletic and have good size, but they struggle with ball control, and I thought we had a chance to go out there and take advantage,” said Hutto. “When we’re on our home floor, we can’t have as many unforced errors as we did.”
Hutto got her wish as the Red Devils dominated the last two sets 25-9 and 25-15 to get the win 3-1.
Anna Clare Hutto finished with one ace, four kills, 18 assists and six digs, while Bailee Pulliam had three aces, 13 kills and five digs. Skye Letson had 10 blocks, and Madelyn Ray had 10 kills.
The win puts the Red Devils back in the regional tournament, where they will play Fairview on Thursday morning. The game will be played at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
“It turned out to be a blessing in disguise when we didn’t get to go to the beach to play,” Hutto said. “Instead we got a chance to play Fairview, so we’ve already seen them, and we feel like we match up well.”
--
Class 1A
Lindsay Lane 3, South Lamar 0:Lindsay Lane got production from the entire floor Friday afternoon, cruising to a 3-0 win over South Lamar in the Class 1A volleyball playoffs. The Lions defeated South Lamar 25-17, 25-13, 25-8 to advance to play Belgreen in this week's regional quarterfinal in Huntsville. Haley Waltman led Lindsay Lane with 11 kills, three aces and two blocks. Lindsey Holland had nine kills and a block for the Lions, while Lindsey Murr added seven kills and a block. Madelyn Dizon recorded 26 assists and Bonnie Cundiff finished with 10 digs.
--
Class 2A
Hatton 3, Southeastern 0: Hatton advanced Friday to the Class 2A regional quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Area 11 champion Southeastern. The Hornets will open tournament play this week against Lamar County.
--
Class 3A
Danville 3, Saks 0: The Hawks advanced to the North Super Regional by winning 25-16, 25-17, 25-9. Savanah Free recorded 40 assists. Faith Parker had 23 kills and Llayne Skinner added 11. Audrey Marshall had 11 digs. Danville plays the Plainview on Thursday at 10 a.m.
--
Class 4A
West Morgan 3, White Plains 0: The Rebels got the sweep 25-16, 25-20, 25-16. Abby Yerby had 28 assists. Morgan Mosley led with nine kills. Karly Terry recorded 20 digs. West Morgan plays Madison County on Friday at 10 a.m.
Curry 3, Priceville 0: The Bulldogs were eliminated 25-13, 25-9, 25-14.
Jacksonville 3, West Limestone 0: The Wildcats were eliminated 25-8, 25-18, 25-10.
--
Class 5A
East Limestone 3, Parker 0: The Indians took the sweep 25-10, 25-12, 25-10. Bryanna Johnson had 12 aces and 10 kills. Jirah Rogers had 13 kills and Riley Carwile had 11. Bailey Baker recorded 20 assists. East Limestone plays the Boaz-Lincoln winner on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Ardmore 3, Leeds 0: The Tigers advanced by winning 25-17, 25-21, 25-17. Lacey Reyer had 15 kills and Madey Simmons had 14. Maggie Campbell had 38 assists. Ardmore plays Alexandria on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.