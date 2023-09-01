PHIL CAMPBELL — Lawrence County closed out a competitive week of volleyball with a tri-match sweep on Thursday, defeating Phil Campbell and Shoals Christian to improve to 6-8 on the season.
The sweep capped a week that saw the Red Devils drop close matches to ranked Class 5A teams from Arab, Southside-Gadsden and Guntersville. In five matches, Ava Boyll led Lawrence County with 59 kills and 20 digs. Kyle Graham had 17 kills and 56 assists and Sarah Dutton finished with 38 digs and 10 aces.
Lawrence County opens area play on Tuesday at home against Russellville.
--
Falkville splits tri-match: Falkville swept Whitesburg Christian 3-0 (25-18, 15-11, 15-17) on Thursday before falling to Austin 2-0 (25-23, 25-17) to earn a split.
Ella Kyker led Falkville with 14 kills, eight digs and five blocks against Whitesburg Christian, while Abbey Grace Tomlin added 11 kills, 12 digs and three aces. Ellie Cate Hill had six kills, four digs and 29 assists and Adalyn Taylor and Amelia Lopez had four kills each.
Against Austin, Kyker had five kills and four digs. Tomlin had four kills and three digs and Chloee Butler finished with five digs.
--
Hartselle beats Russellville, Brewer: Mary Frances Itsede had a team-high seven kills as Hartselle picked up a 2-0 win over Russellville on Tuesday.
Ashley Holshouser had six kills, six digs and five aces for the Tigers, while Brooklyn Stiles added 11 digs. Amber Holshouser had 22 assists, four digs, three aces and two kills.
In a 2-1 win over Brewer, Itsede led the Tigers with six kills. Maray Hannah Boyer had five kills and Amber Holshouser added 20 assists, five aces, four digs and three kills.
--
Lindsay Lane picks up win: Lydia Carter had 20 kills and 22 digs as Lindsay Lane picked up a 3-1 (25-20, 28-26, 14-25, 25-15) win over Randolph on Tuesday.
Ashleigh Sutterfield had 17 kills and nine digs for the Lions, while Kaylin Jones added seven kills and three blocks. Alice Morrison recorded 20 assists and seven digs.
--
Addison sweeps Danville: Adily Alberti and Callie Henderson had eight kills each as Danville dropped a match 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-23) to Addison on Tuesday.
Wendy Reyes had six kills and eight digs for the Hawks, while Emily Lacy added seven digs. Trinity Coots finished with 28 assists.
