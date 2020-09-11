Madelyn Dizon, Haley Waltman and Lindsey Holland each had five kills as Lindsay Lane defeated Oakwood 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-10) in area play Thursday.
Dizon also had 12 assists for the Lions (12-4), while Waltman added five aces and a block.
Danville sweeps tri-match
Faith Parker had 23 kills as Danville defeated West Morgan (25-18, 13-25, 16-14) and West Point (23-25, 27-25, 15-13) on Thursday.
Llayne Skinner had 20 kills for the Hawks, and Savanah Free finished with 42 assists.
