Danville's Faith Parker had a big day in the Hawks' victories over Colbert Heights and Madison Academy on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

DANVILLE — Faith Parker had 19 kills and six aces as Danville picked up a tri-match sweep of Colbert Heights and Madison Academy on Thursday.

Parker had five kills and three aces in a 25-8, 25-6, 25-12 area win over Colbert Heights and 14 kills and an ace in a 25-18, 16-25, 15-12 win over Madison Academy.

Against Colbert Heights, Llayne Skinner had six kills, five aces and 12 digs, while Savanah Free had four aces and 25 assists.

Skinner also had 12 kills, 17 digs and an ace against Madison Academy. Free had seven digs, six blocks and 35 assists and Audrey Marshall had 24 digs.

• Danville sweeps tri-match: Danville picked up a 2-0 (27-25, 25-17) win over West Morgan and a marathon 2-1 (31-29, 18-25, 16-14) win over Addison on Tuesday.

Parker led the Hawks with eight kills against West Morgan.

Free had five aces and 20 assists for Danville and Skinner had nine kills, eight digs and an ace.

Free had 33 assists, 10 digs, four blocks and a pair of aces against Addison. Skinner had 10 kills and 23 digs, while Marshall added 28 digs, three assists and a pair of aces.

Morgan Mosley and Ellie Jones each had 10 kills for West Morgan in the tri-match. Abby Yerby finished with 33 assists.

VOLLEYBALL: Danville vs. Colbert Heights

• Hartselle sweeps Madison Academy, Priceville: Lillyanna Cartee had a big night, finishing with 19 kills, 38 digs and an assist, as Hartselle picked up 2-0 win over Madison Academy (25-22, 25-17) and Priceville (26-24, 25-19) on Tuesday.

Jadyn Chesser had 15 kills and five digs for the Tigers, while Jessica Jarrett added 10 kills and 12 digs. Grace Tapscott had 50 assists, 17 digs, four aces, three digs and a kill and Tori Hughes had 37 digs and a pair of assists.

• East Lawrence tops Colbert Heights: Riley Smith had 12 kills and five blocks as East Lawrence picked up a 23-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17 area win over Colbert Heights on Tuesday.

Kaitlin Dutton had nine kills, five blocks and 13 digs for the Eagles (3-1), while Maria Mayfield added seven kills and 17 digs. Kyndall West had 26 assists and 10 aces.

• Decatur falls to Muscle Shoals: Muscle Shoals won two straight games to break a 1-1 tie and defeat Decatur 25-10, 24-26, 26-18, 25-11 in an area match on Tuesday.

Dailee Chatman and Aaliyah Hullett led Decatur with eight kills each. Surria Birgans had six kills, while Zoey Sales added 13 digs and five aces.

Carley Lovett finished with 13 assists and Hullett had four blocks.

