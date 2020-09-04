Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription and are still unable to access our content, please link your digital account to your print subscriptionIf you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription and are still unable to access our content, please link your digital account to your print subscriptionIf you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Colbert Heights' Rebekah Ratliff bumps the ball during the match in Danville on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Jeronimo Nisa
--
• Hartselle sweeps Madison Academy, Priceville: Lillyanna Cartee had a big night, finishing with 19 kills, 38 digs and an assist, as Hartselle picked up 2-0 win over Madison Academy (25-22, 25-17) and Priceville (26-24, 25-19) on Tuesday.
Jadyn Chesser had 15 kills and five digs for the Tigers, while Jessica Jarrett added 10 kills and 12 digs. Grace Tapscott had 50 assists, 17 digs, four aces, three digs and a kill and Tori Hughes had 37 digs and a pair of assists.
--
• East Lawrence tops Colbert Heights: Riley Smith had 12 kills and five blocks as East Lawrence picked up a 23-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17 area win over Colbert Heights on Tuesday.
Kaitlin Dutton had nine kills, five blocks and 13 digs for the Eagles (3-1), while Maria Mayfield added seven kills and 17 digs. Kyndall West had 26 assists and 10 aces.
--
• Decatur falls to Muscle Shoals: Muscle Shoals won two straight games to break a 1-1 tie and defeat Decatur 25-10, 24-26, 26-18, 25-11 in an area match on Tuesday.
Dailee Chatman and Aaliyah Hullett led Decatur with eight kills each. Surria Birgans had six kills, while Zoey Sales added 13 digs and five aces.
Carley Lovett finished with 13 assists and Hullett had four blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.