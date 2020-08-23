SOMERVILLE — Priceville avenged an early loss to West Point to capture the championship of the Brewer tournament on Saturday.
The Bulldogs lost a 2-1 match to West Point (9-25, 25-23, 12-15) in bracket play before defeating Ardmore (25-13, 25-20) and Decatur Heritage (25-17, 25-11).
Priceville beat host Brewer 25-21, 19-25, 21-29 in the opening round of tournament play before sweeping West Point 25-19, 25-22 to claim the title.
Abigail Garrison was dominant for Priceville, finishing with 55 kills, 18 digs, five aces and a block. Zoey Benson had 36 kills, 10 blocks, 10 digs and two aces and Katelyn Falciani had 30 kills.
Katrina Rotermund finished the day with 18 digs, nine kills, six aces and 105 assists, while Mallie Sharp added 26 digs.
--
Hatton wins silver bracket at Brooks
The Hornets went 3-2 on Saturday to capture the silver bracket championship at Brooks High in Killen.
Hatton finished the day with wins over Fayette County (25-11, 25-22), Brooks (25-20, 22-25, 15-5) and Belgreen (25-9, 25-21) and three-set losses to Class 7A Huntsville (25-21, 16-25, 13-15) and perennial power Lexington (20-25, 25-23, 11-15).
Kailyn Quails recorded 24 kills on the day for Hatton, including a team-high 10 in the win over Brooks. She also had 13 aces and three blocks.
Olivia Anderson had 15 kills and four blocks, while Bradyn Mitchell added 13 kills, 12 digs and five aces. Chloe Hood had 10 kills and five aces and Josie Harville had eight kills, four digs and three aces.
Dagen Brown finished the tournament with 33 assists, 16 digs and eight aces.
--
Athens downs Pelham, Vestavia Hills
Athens' Alli Williams enjoyed a strong start to the 2020 volleyball season Thursday at Pelham, recording 26 kills as the Golden Eagles picked up 2-1 wins over Pelham (25-21, 16-25, 15-7) and Vestavia Hills (25-16, 21-25, 15-3).
The Golden Eagles are looking to build on a strong 2019 season that saw the program advance to the Class 6A state tournament.
Elizabeth Waldrep had nine kills for Athens, while Cali Persaud finished with 51 assists. Elli Jarrett (23 digs) and Meg Jarrett (15 digs) also played well for the Golden Eagles.
--
Hartselle sweeps Addison, Carbon Hill
Hailey Holshouser had 15 kills and six digs as Hartselle opened the season Thursday with 2-0 wins over Addison (25-21, 25-14) and Carbon Hill (25-13, 25-6).
Lillyanna Cartee had 12 kills and 15 digs for the Tigers, while Tori Hughes added eight digs. Grace Tapscott finished with 37 assists, five aces, four digs and a pair of kills.
--
Lindsay Lane tops West Limestone
Lindsey Holland had 14 kills and a pair of blocks Thursday as Lindsay Lane defeated West Limestone 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18.
Haley Waltman had eight kills for the Lions, while Cara Glass added seven kills. Bonnie Cundiff recorded 23 digs and Madelyn Dizon finished with 20 assists.
--
Hatton sweeps tri-match
Kailyn Quails had 12 kills as Hatton defeated Lexington (25-19, 19-25, 16-14) and Clements (25-21, 25-15) on Thursday.
Quails led the Hornets with four kills and two blocks against Lexington. Chloe Hood had two aces and three digs, while Olivia Anderson added four blocks and a kill. Dagen Brown had 15 assists.
Against Clements, Quails finished with eight kills and a pair of aces. Anderson had four kills, while Bradyn Mitchell had four kills and three aces. Brown had 15 assists, and Hood and Kamie Kirk had three kills each.
--
Danville sweeps Geraldine
Faith Parker and Llayne Skinner combined for 31 kills, 21 digs and seven aces as the Hawks opened the season Thursday with a 25-21, 26-24, 25-23 win over Geraldine.
Parker finished with 17 kills, seven digs and three aces, while Skinner added 14 kills, 14 digs and three aces.
Vana Free had 39 assists, 11 digs and an ace for Danville and Audrey Marshall had 13 digs and five aces.
