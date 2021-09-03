PRICEVILLE — Katelyn Falciani had nine kills and four blocks as Priceville opened area play with a 3-0 win over Saint John Paul II in high school volleyball on Thursday.
Falciani added one block and one ace for the Bulldogs, while Zoey Benson had six kills, six digs and three aces. Lacey Clark had 14 digs, and Emma Rehmer had 10 assists, five digs and an ace.
--
Hartselle tops Muscle Shoals
Jady Chesser had 11 kills and 11 digs as Hartselle beat Muscle Shoals 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-12) on Thursday to improve to 2-0 in area play.
Alia Wright had 10 kills for the Tigers (10-8) and Katie Gillot had nine kills and five digs. Mary Frances Itsede finished with seven kills and 10 digs.
Amber Holshouser had 38 assists, and Ashley Holshouser and KJ Jones each added 16 digs.
--
Danville wins two
Danville picked up wins over Madison Academy (25-22, 25-21) and Buckhorn (25-16, 25-19) on Thursday.
Faith Parker finished the day with 16 kills and 10 digs, while Aaliyah Douglas added 12 kills. Audrey Marshall had 13 digs, seven kills and six aces for the Hawks.
--
West Morgan splits tri-match
The Rebels defeated Rogers 2-0 (25-23, 25-12) and fell to Hatton 2-1 (25-21, 9-25, 15-14) to finish Thursday with a split.
Ellie Jones had 15 kills to lead West Morgan, and Ansley Terry finished with 13 kills. Abby Yerby had 32 assists.
West Morgan (10-2) opens play in the Muscle Shoals Invitational at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
--
Lawrence County falls to Addison
Kylie Graham had 13 kills, eight digs and four blocks as Lawrence County dropped a tight 3-1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 25-14) match to Addison on Thursday.
Skye Letson had 11 kills and nine blocks for the Red Devils, and Ava Boyll had eight kills and eight digs.
Anna Clare Hutto finished with 39 assists, 12 digs, three blocks and two aces, and Sarah Dutton had 13 digs.
