Abigail Garrison had 16 kills, five aces and six digs as Priceville picked up wins over Decatur and Columbia on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs beat Decatur 2-0 (25-13, 25-13) and secured the sweep with a 2-0 (25-6, 25-7) win over Columbia.
Mallie Sharp had 18 kills for Priceville, while Katrina Rotermund added 27 assists and four digs. Zoey Benson had seven kills, seven aces and a block.
Decatur beat Columbia 2-0 (25-8, 25-19) to close out the match.
Aailyah Hullett had six kills against Priceville. Dailee Chatman had four kills and Sy'Terius Nickerson had three kills.
Zoey Sales had nine digs and four aces and Carley Lovett had 12 assists.
Against Columbia, Hullett, Chatman and Nickerson each had six kills. Sales had seven aces and five digs and Lovett had 14 assists.
Hartselle gets area win, tri-match sweep
Hartselle picked up an area win on Tuesday, defeating Muscle Shoals 25-12, 25-21, 25-9, 25-20, and closed out a tri-match sweep with a 25-12, 25-21 win over Arab.
Hailey Holshouser led the Tigers (16-8) with 24 kills, 28 digs and an ace.
Jadyn Chesser and Lillyanna Cartee had 17 kills each, while Chesser added 35 digs and five blocks. Grace Tapscott had 69 assists and 22 digs and Jessica Jarrett had 12 kills and 23 digs.
West Morgan sweeps area tri-match
Morgan Mosley and Ellie Jones combined for 27 kills as West Morgan swept matches against Brooks (25-14, 25-13, 25-15) and West Limestone (25-8, 25-12, 25-20).
Mosley led the Rebels with 14 kills and Jones finished with 13. Abby Yerby had 43 assists.
West Morgan (10-9) hosts Danville and West Point on Thursday.
Hatton wins pair
The Hornets needed just four sets to pick up two wins on Tuesday, sweeping Belgreen 25-11, 25-13 and Russellville 25-21, 25-21 in a tri-match played at Russellville.
Olivia Anderson had 12 kills to lead Hatton, while Kailyn Quails added 11 kills. Kamie Kirk had 10 kills and Dagen Brown had 27 assists, four digs and four aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.